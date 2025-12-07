Dec Scores Twice, Burns Stops 32 as Otters Defeat Attack

Published on December 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Owen Sound, Ontario - The Otters road trip would come to an end Saturday as they would conclude their two-game weekend series with the Owen Sound Attack. Coming off of a tough loss on Friday, Erie would look to bookend their pre-holiday travels with a victory heading into another four-game homestand.

The game would begin as a stalemate with each team feeling the other out. Erie would be the team to earn the game's first goal as Dylan Edwards (15) would make it 1-0 Erie. The Attack would look to respond but Erie would continue to press and look to add to their lead. Charlie Burns would play a strong period in net for the Otters keeping Owen Sound's Attack at bay. The Otters would head to the locker room after the opening 20 holding onto a 1-0 lead following a strong first period. Erie would out-shoot the Attack 12-7 after the opening frame.

The Attack would start the second period on the front foot, hoping to find their equalizer. Just over five minutes into the frame, David Bedkowski (2) would strike to make it a 1-1 hockey game. From this moment, the Otters would have to weather a small storm but Burns was once again strong in net. The Otters would find the game's next goal as Michael Dec (11) would score his second in as many days against his former team, making it 2-1 Otters. Erie would continue to keep the pressure on and making Attack netminder Carter George work. Number 25 would be at the heart of the action again as Michael Dec (PPG, [2], 12) would strike again to make it 3-1 Erie with just 56 seconds left to play in the frame. The Otters would carry this 3-1 advantage into the third period, looking to close the game out and earn two out of three possible wins on the road trip. Erie would out-shoot the Attack 26-18.

The Otters would kick-off the third period on the attack right away. Alex Misiak (4) found the back of the net just 20 seconds into the final frame to give the Otters a 4-1 lead. Owen Sound would respond with a few chances of their own but Burns would once again come up huge for Erie keeping the score where it was. Erie would continue to hold firm throughout the third and would find another tally to boost their advantage. On the power play, Tristen Trevino (PPG, 3) would strike to make it 5-1 Erie. The Otters would stand tall for the final bit of the contest and emerge with a big victory in Owen Sound by a final of 5-1. Burns would make 32 saves in the winning effort with shots on goal finishing even at 33 a piece.

The Otters will return to the Erie Insurance Arena on Thursday, December 11 as they host the Brantford Bulldogs. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.