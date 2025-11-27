Edwards Scores Teddy Toss Goal as Otters Fall at Home

Published on November 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The Otters would play game three of their four-game homestand Wednesday as they would take on the Brampton Steelheads for the second and final time this season. With the Teddy Bear Toss on the horizon, Erie would look to head into the Thanksgiving holiday with two points and their first two-game winning streak in nearly two months.

The contest would begin with the visiting Steelheads on the front foot with the Otters hoping to bring the bears. Just 98 seconds into the contest Kieran Witkowski (6) would strike to make it 1-0 Brampton. Brampton would keep the heat on in the opening frame as Julian Demiglio (PPG, 7) would finish off a beautiful feed to double the Steelheads lead and make it 2-0. Erie would push but be unable to find the big goal in the first as the Steelheads would carry a 2-0 lead into the second period of play.

Erie would begin the middle frame hoping to find the tally to get them on the board. The Steelheads would begin the period on the front foot and would be rewarded as Justin Bottineau (GWG, 2) would strike to make it 3-0 Brampton. Just over two minutes later, the visitors would keep the pressure on as they would add a fourth-unanswered with Kieran Witkowski (PPG, [2], 7) would make the lead 4-0. Erie would finally get themselves on the board and bring the bears down as Dylan Edwards (12) would score his fourth goal in three games to get the teddy's tossed and make it 4-1. This would be the score through the first 40 minutes of play with Erie hoping to find their way back.

Down three heading into the third, the Otters would hope to find their way back into the contest. Brampton would play a tight defensive frame looking to keep their lead in toe. It would be the Steelheads to score the period's first goal as Mason Zebeski (PPG, 6) would make it 5-1 Brampton. Erie would continue to battle and on a power play it would be Jake Murray (PPG, 4) to strike to make the game 5-2. This would be the final as the Steelheads would earn a big road win to sweep the season series against Erie with Zach Bowen making 36 saves in the winning effort as Erie was able to out-shoot their visitors 38-30.

The Otters return to action at the Erie Insurance Arena Saturday as they welcome the Peterborough Petes on Between the Benches Night (Pres. by Rebich Investments). The first 1,500 fans through the doors will receive a Kris Mallette Bobblehead (pres. by Rebich Investments). For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.