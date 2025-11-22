Coombs, Edwards Find Back of the Net as Otters Fall in Shootout

Erie, Pennsylvania - The Otters would return home to the Erie Insurance Arena Friday as they would kick-off a four-game homestand with the season's one and only home tilt with the Barrie Colts. Looking to bounce back off of a tough 1-0 loss Sunday, Erie would look to use the home crowd to their advantage against a tough Eastern Conference foe.

The opening 20 of Friday's matchup against the Barrie Colts got off to a slow start on both ends of the ice. The two teams traded possession for the first quarter of the period, neither gaining any momentum. The first and best chance of the night came for Barrie in the seventh minute, as two players in white had back-to-back shots just outside the crease, the first saved by Erliden and the second going off the glass. An overall undisciplined start for Erie, giving up three penalty's, the penalty-kill was solid, successfully stopping each Barrie attack. The Otters best offensive opportunity came from Gabriel Frasca, who gave the Otters some fuel with a couple short-handed attempts on the Colts goaltender. The teams would go into the middle period even and scoreless at 0-0, Barrie leading 11-6 in shots.

The second period of the night's matchup got off to an unfortunate start, as the Colts Cole Beaudoin (11) was able to net one just 15 seconds into the period to make it 1-0 Colts. After this shocking attack, the rest of the 20 was a similar story; it was clear whatever speech was given at intermission lit a fire under the Otters who were hungry on the attack, keeping possession and curating quality opportunities for themselves. Erie was looking dominant both offensively and defensively, shutting down each Barrie attack that followed. Despite the Otters change of pace, Barrie was able to capitalize once more on one of their lone opportunities, as Carter Lowe (4) slipped one past Erliden in the final minute to make it 2-0 Colts, the lead they would control heading into the third period.

Not letting the deficit affect them, the Otters newfound shift in energy made all the difference in the final period of the night. Ritter Coombs (3) would get the ball rolling, making the score 2-1 and getting Erie out of their shooting slump, putting the game at a one goal deficit. Keeping steady on the attack, Dylan Edwards (9) would rifle one in off of the feed from Gabriel Frasca to even the score of the nights math at 2-2. The Otters were just as dominant in possession in the third period, giving Barrie no room for error and little opportunity on net. Though the Colts were able to create some opportunity for themselves, Noah Erliden would step up, saving 31 of 33 shots. This teamwide effort would keep the game at 2-2 and take the teams into overtime.

Overtime would show some unlucky chances by the Otters; Dec, Agrette, and Frasca all seeing breakaway opportunities that just could not find the back of the net. Luckily, the Colts were unable to create much of anything for themselves, running the five minutes of overtime out at an even 2-2 and take the opponents into a shootout. Unfortunately, this is where the Otters night would ending, falling to Barrie 3-2 as Kashawn Aitcheson and Emil Hemming would bury their two shootout as the Colts would take the night. Final shots would see Erie out-shoot Barrie 40-33.

