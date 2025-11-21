Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Windsor Spitfires

Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (7-9-3-3) visit the Windsor Spitfires (15-4-2-1) on Friday November 21st, at the WFCU Centre.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Saginaw Spirit last played on Sunday night against the North Bay Battalion, falling 6-5 in the shootout. Dima Zhilkin scored four goals for the Spirit to force overtime, and Stepan Shurygin stopped 34 of 39 shots.

The Windsor Spitfires fell 8-5 to the Guelph Storm last Friday with Carson Woodall scoring a goal and an assist in the loss. Ethan Belchetz scored his 16th goal of the season, and Liam Greentree had his ninth multi-point game of the season (2A).

This Season:

The Spirit have won both matchups against the Spitfires this season, with Dima Zhilkin picking up his first hat trick of the season in a 6-5 shootout win on October 26th. Nic Sima netted a hat trick in their next meeting and Nikita Klepov added two assists for the Spirit in a 6-3 home win on November 1st. The West Division rivals will face off in a home-and-home this weekend for the 3rd and 4th matchups of an eight-game season series.

Player to Watch:

Dima Zhilkin and Nikita Klepov are tied for the Spirit goal scoring lead with 14 each. Zhilkin has 24 points (14G-10A) in 17 games played and is riding a four-game point streak (4G-3A-7P). Klepov has a team-best five points (2G-3A) against Windsor this season, and he currently leads all OHL rookies in points with 32 (14G-18A) in 22 games.

After a three-point afternoon in North Bay last weekend (1G-2A), overage forward Sebastien Gervais now has seven points in his last ten games for the Spirit. The Windsor native also picked up the game-winner in the last meeting with the Spitfires on November 1st, and has 11 points (5G-6A) in 22 games so far this season.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG), Miroslav Satan (WSH)

2026 NHL Draft Eligible forward Ethan Belchetz has a team-best 2G-2A-4P against Saginaw this season. Three of those points came on home ice in a 6-5 shootout loss on October 26th (2G-1A). Belchetz is third in OHL goal scoring with 16 this year and has 27 points (16G-11A) in 22 games.

On the blue line for the Spitfires is defenseman Carson Woodall, who leads all OHL defenseman in points so far this season with 30 points (4G-26A) in 22 games. Woodall picked up two points in his last game against the Guelph Storm with a goal and an assist, and has three points this season against the Spirit (1G-2A).

LA Kings first-rounder Liam Greentree is currently riding a five-game point streak with six goals and six assists. Greentree is only two points away from his 280th OHL point, and has 24 points (12G-12A) in 14 games played this season. His current mark of 278 career points makes him the OHL's active scoring leader.

Windsor's NHL Drafted Players: AJ Spellacy (CHI), Liam Greentree (LA), Jack Nesbitt (PHI)







