Spirit Trade Zach Wilson to Sudbury for 13th Round Pick

Published on November 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Thursday afternoon that the team has acquired a 13th round pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection from the Sudbury Wolves in exchange for defenseman Zach Wilson.

To SAG

13th round, 2027 (SBY)

To SBY

Zach Wilson (D)

Wilson played in a pair of games with Saginaw this season after being acquired in an earlier trade with the North Bay Battalion. The Fenelon Falls, Ont. native has 55 games of OHL experience between the Battalion and Saginaw Spirit. He was originally picked by North Bay in the 3rd round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

The Spirit are back in action this weekend with a home-and-home against the Windsor Spitfires. Tickets to Saginaw's Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, Nov. 22 can be found. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm.







