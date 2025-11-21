Kitchener Host Ottawa on Children's Grief Awareness Night

Published on November 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - After a successful return to the win column on Tuesday, Kitchener is looking to build on that victory welcoming the Ottawa 67's to The Aud for the lone time this season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 468 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

PROMOTIONS: The Coping Centre Game Night

The third Thursday of November marks Children's Grief Awareness Day. Children's Grief Awareness Day, recognized across the U.S. and around the world, was created in 2008 by the Highmark Caring Place. This special day is observed every year on the third Thursday in November-November 21 this year. It provides an opportunity educate the community about children's grief, equip children and adults to support these children, and to honor these children & their ones who died.

The Coping Centre is a non-profit charitable organization that is committed to companioning children on their individual grief journeys. We have listened to children over the past 34 years, and they have taught us that they are often the forgotten mourners. People often say that children are resilient, and, in our work, we have seen that to be true but only when a safe and supportive environment is created where they can learn what it means to openly and honestly mourn. We have seen how Coping for Kids support groups have created that safe place in which kids can express their grief through a variety of ways and connect with one another. It is then that resilience grows for grieving children. Often times society encourages the grieving to keep their grief inside and act appropriately. Children too often hide their pain and confusion which can lead to complications physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually as they grow.

Coping Bereavement Support Groups exists to companion children and their families in their grief and if we can be of any help we would encourage you to contact us at www.copingcentre.com."

THE COPING CENTRE:

1740 Blair Road Cambridge, Ontario N3H 4R8 www.copingcentre.com

Tel: (519) 650-0852 Toll Free: 1-877-554-4498 Fax: 1-866-756-7547 Email: [email protected]

HEAD-TO-HEAD

While Kitchener sit fifth in the West, Ottawa has pushed its way up to third place in the Eastern Conference. With both teams performing at a high level this season, the upcoming matchup promises a closely contested battle.

Most recently the Rangers travelled to Ottawa on February 16th, where the Blueshirts scored four unanswered goals on their way to a 5-1 victory. Cameron Reid and Jack Pridham stood out in the contest, each scoring once and adding an assist.

Last year, the teams met twice, with the Rangers winning both games and posting a 2-0-0-0 record. These two teams have only met six times over the past five seasons with Kitchener doubling up on the 67's winning on four occasions.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (13-6-2-0)

The Rangers' latest win lifted them into fifth place in the Western Conference with 28 points through 21 games.

Cameron Arquette earned first star of the game after scoring the game-winner, boosting his season total to 15 points, including seven goals. Jack Pridham (10G, 11A) is one of the team's top scorers with 21 points through 19 contests. His two shorthanded goals this season put him fourth in the OHL, highlighting his threat on the penalty kill.

Christian Kirsch picked up his tenth win in 14 starts and now ranks fourth in the OHL with a 2.07 goals-against average, continuing to provide steady, reliable goaltending for the Rangers.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE 67's (16-5-1-1)

Sitting third in the Eastern Conference standings, the Ottawa 67's have impressed this season, winning 16 of their 23 games and have earned at least a point in each of their last ten games - winning nine. Their most recent victory came on November 19th, when they edged the Kingston Frontenacs 3-2 in overtime.

Nic Whitehead (10G, 13A) and Cooper Foster (13G, 8A) each contributed goals in the win, sharing the team's scoring lead. Foster trails Whitehead in assists but has surpassed him in goals, highlighting his offensive presence.

In net, rookie Ryder Fetterolf has been a backbone for Ottawa, posting a .926 save percentage to rank second in the OHL. Fetterolf has earned OHL Rookie of the Week Honours twice - both coming in the month of November.

Drafted 67's:

The Ottawa 67's feature two NHL prospects on their roster. Filip Ekberg (Carolina Hurricanes) was selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, while Cooper Foster (Pittsburgh Penguins) was selected in 2023.

Rangers Reach:

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers complete their weekend action with their lone trip to Oshawa for a Sunday matchup against the Generals. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre.







