Rangers Find Their Winning Form Splitting Home-And-Home with Storm

Published on November 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers in the ceremonial faceoff with the Guelph Storm

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers snapped their three goal slide taking the second half of a home-and-home against the Guelph Storm. After a scoreless first period, and a flurry of chances, Luke Ellinas snapped Collin Ellsworth's shutout bid with a late second period goal to score in consecutive games. Cameron Arquette opened the third period with a quick goal to extend the Rangers lead to two, with assists from Jack Pridham and Christian Humphreys. Jack Pridham sealed the game with an empty net goal to get himself back into the scoring column, and the Rangers back into the winning column.

Christian Kirsch backstopped the Rangers to his tenth win of the season, reaching the double-digit mark in just 14 games. Kirsch turned aside 21/22 Guelph attempts on net.

Attendance: 6,361

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

Second Period

GUE 0 - KIT 1

15:33 Luke Ellinas (3) - Luca Romano, Tanner Lam

Third Period

GUE 0 - KIT 2 - GWG

1:39 Cameron Arquette (7) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys

GUE 1 - KIT 2 - PPG

6:13 Ethan Miedema (11) - Charlie Paquette, Wil McFadden

GUE 1 - KIT 3 - ENG

18:11 Jack Pridham (10) - Tanner Lam

The Numbers Game:

Shots: GUE 22 - KIT 41

Power play: GUE 1/3 - KIT 0/2

FO%: GUE 49% - KIT 51%

The Starting Goalies:

Collin Ellsworth (GUE) - 38/41 Saves, Three goals against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 21/22 Saves, One goals against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will stay on home ice hosting the Ottawa 67's on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

