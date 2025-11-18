2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 9

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 9 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs extended their remarkable point streak to 21 games, remaining the CHL's only team without a regulation loss while maintaining league-best marks offensively and in goal differential. Prince Albert surged to No. 2 on the strength of a dominant U.S. road swing, earning statement wins over Everett, Portland, and Seattle as Michal Orsulak continued his rise as one of the WHL's top netminders. Everett, now No. 3, remains firmly entrenched among the elite after registering its 17th win of the season- tied for the CHL lead- and riding another standout week from WHL Goaltender of the Week Anders Miller, who helped the Silvertips close on a high note against Kelowna.

Just behind them, Edmonton, Blainville-Boisbriand, and Ottawa all climbed the rankings on the strength of impressive recent runs. The Oil Kings jumped to No. 4 after a perfect 3-0-0-0 week powered by one of the CHL's most dangerous offences, surpassing the 100-goal plateau and matching Everett for the CHL lead in wins. In the QMJHL, Blainville-Boisbriand rose to No. 7 after a pair of convincing road victories pushed them to a QMJHL-leading 14 wins and made them the first team in the Q to break the 100-goal mark. Ottawa, meanwhile, made its 2025-26 season debut in the Top 10, riding a nine-game point streak and an OHL Rookie of the Week performance from goaltender Ryder Fetterolf to reach No. 8.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 9

1. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

2. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

3. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

4. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

5. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

6. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

7. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

8. Ottawa 67's (OHL)

9. Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

10. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

