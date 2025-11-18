Fronts this Week: We're Throwing It Back this Week

Published on November 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Wednesday, November 19th - School Day Game vs Ottawa 67's - Presented by: Tim Hortons & Cataraqui Centre

Wednesday is our annual School Day Game! The Ottawa 67's are in town a week after beating the Frontenacs 2-1 in overtime at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa in their School Day Game. The Frontenacs will certainly be looking for revenge in front of a packed house of the next generation of the Fronts Family.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Filip Ekberg (CAR)

Nathan Amidovski (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft)

Kohyn Eshkawgogan (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft)

Ryder Fetterolf (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft)

Thomas Vandenburg (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft)

Brock Chitaroni (3rd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection)

Friday, November 21st - Throwback Night vs Peterborough Petes

We're throwing it back to the 90's era of the Frontenacs this Friday night when the Peterborough Petes come to Kingston! We're busting out our 90's era 'Circle K' jerseys and the night will be full of 90's music, 90's entertainment, and 90's related intermission games. We're turning back the clocks!

Visiting Players to Watch:

Adam Novotny (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft)

Colin Fitzgerald (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft)

Kaden McGregor (1st overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection)

The Rest of the Week:

Saturday, November 22nd at Peterborough - 7:05pm puck drop







