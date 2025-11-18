Home-And-Home against the Storm Shifts to the Aud Tuesday Night

Kitchener, ON - The home-and-home series with Guelph shift to The Aud Tuesday night as the Kitchener Rangers are looking to end their three-game pointless streak. Both teams have already taken a win off each other this season with the rubber match set for 7:00 p.m.

Presented by: Special Olympics Ontario

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream: Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Kitchener Rangers meet the Guelph Storm for their third matchup of the season. After the Storm edged the Blueshirts 3-2 in Saturday's road showdown in the Royal City, it's now Kitchener's turn to play host as the rivalry shifts to The Aud. Guelph trails the Rangers in the Western Conference, sitting one spot behind with two fewer points.

Last year, the Highway 7 rivals met eight times - the same number scheduled for this season. Kitchener dominated the series in 2024-25, winning seven of the eight matchups and posting a 7-1-0-0 record. Over the past five seasons, the East Avenue Blue have also held the upper hand in the rivalry, compiling a 23-10-1-0 record against Storm.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (12-6-2-0)

The Blueshirts remain sixth in the Western Conference with 26 points through 20 games. Chrisitan Humphreys earned the third star of the game, last time out. The Colorado Avalanche prospect continues to lead the roster with 23 points (7G, 13A).

In goal, Christian Kirsch has been a pillar for the Rangers, ranking fifth in the OHL with a 2.15 goals-against average and stopping 283 shots through 13 starts. His consistency will be important as Kitchener looks to get back on track at home.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE STORM (11-7-2-0)

Sitting seventh in the Western Conference with 24 points through 20 contests and just two points behind Kitchener, the Guelph Storm enter tonight's game coming off a victory against the Rangers.

Ethan Miedema recorded two goals in that victory, strengthening his hold as the team's scoring leader with 19 points in 20 games. Wil McFadden also found the back of the net and now sits fifth on the roster with 13 points (2G, 11A) in 16 games.

Rookie forward Jaakko Wycisk continues to showcase his skills, ranking ninth among OHL rookies with seven goals in 15 games. His performance places him fourth in team scoring, a strong start to his first season in the league.

Drafted Storm:

Five players on the Guelph Storm's roster were drafted to the NHL; Quinn Beauchesne (Pittsburgh Penguins), Grant Spada (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Charlie Paquette (Dallas Stars) were chosen in the 2025 NHL Draft, with Jett Luchanko (Philadelphia Flyers) selected in 2024. Ethan Miedema (Buffalo Sabres) heard his name called in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Rangers Reach:

Broadcast Coverage:

Tuesday's game against the Guelph Storm will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will stay on home ice hosting the Ottawa 67's on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







