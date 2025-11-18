Overage Defenseman James Guo Commits to RPI

Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit defenseman James Guo has announced his commitment to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at the conclusion of his OHL career.

The Woodbridge, Ont. native is in his fourth season with the Saginaw Spirit after being acquired in a trade with the Peterborough Petes in January of 2023. This season, Guo is operating at a career-best 0.59 points-per-game with 13 assists in 22 games.

Guo was originally a fourth-round pick (74th overall) by Peterborough in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. He's played 246 OHL games between the Petes and Spirit and has 70 career points (11G-59A).

Guo also has 1G-3A-4P in 28 games of playoff action with the Spirit. He added an assist in Saginaw's five-game run to their 2024 Memorial Cup Championship. With 165 games in a Spirit uniform, Guo currently sits 14th all-time among Spirit defensemen.

The RPI Engineers will add Guo to their roster for the 2026-2027 NCAA season.







