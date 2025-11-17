Rangers Partner with Special Olympics Ontario for Tuesday, November 18th Game

The Kitchener Rangers, Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) and Special Olympics Ontario team up to raise funds and awareness for individuals with an intellectual disability.

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers, LETR, Special Olympics Ontario, (name of local) Branch are teaming up to raise awareness about the

importance of individuals with an intellectual disability during an upcoming Kitchener Rangers home game.

The Kitchener Rangers game on Tuesday, November 18th, 7:00 p.m. at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium will feature:

A LETR/Special Olympics Ontario-run kiosk so fans can learn more about Special Olympics Ontario Public address announcements about Special Olympics Ontario Detail of what is going on at the game.

The awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment by the Ontario Hockey League (OHL team), and LETR/Special Olympics Ontario to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Ontario.

"We're so excited to have another year of the OHL Big Ticket Game program, which has been a popular event on our calendar since 2007. Through the program, the OHL and its clubs have been a key partner of Special Olympics Ontario (SOO), providing much needed funds and awareness to 23,000 athletes living in Ontario with intellectual disabilities. SOO thanks the Kitchener Rangers and the Waterloo Regional Police Service for their ongoing support of the movement. Together, we champion inclusion, acceptance, and offer opportunities to many athletes in the Region and throughout the province to participate and thrive in sport. Thank you!" - Cody Jansma, President & CEO, Special Olympics Ontario.







