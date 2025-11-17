Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Wil McFadden

Published on November 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Your Manchu Wok Player of the Week is centremen Wil McFadden.

Wil's Manchu Wok 3-item combo of choice includes Shanghai noodles, Mandarin Grilled Chicken, Hunan Beef.

Prior to this weekend's games the 5'8 170-pound forward tallied 1 goal and 6 assists for 7 points through 14 games. With a number of the team's d-core sidelined, Wil was leaned on to support the back end. He notched 1 goal and 5 assists for 6 points to help lift the Storm to back to back wins over the Windsor Spitfires and the Kitchener Rangers. Both teams currently sit in the CHL Top 10.

About Manchu Wok

Through the 90s, ManchuWOK® was made more accessible to fans of Asian cuisine by gaining greater exposure in non-traditional markets, like Universities and Airports. By 2004, the chain made its mark overseas by bringing the ManchuWOK® brand to Guam, Japan and most recently Dubai. In their 40 years plus of opening their first locations, ManchuWOK® continues to make authentic, chef-inspired Chinese food exactly the way it should be. Using the power of the WOK. Click here to order online!

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.