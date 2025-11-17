Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Wil McFadden
Published on November 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Your Manchu Wok Player of the Week is centremen Wil McFadden.
Wil's Manchu Wok 3-item combo of choice includes Shanghai noodles, Mandarin Grilled Chicken, Hunan Beef.
Prior to this weekend's games the 5'8 170-pound forward tallied 1 goal and 6 assists for 7 points through 14 games. With a number of the team's d-core sidelined, Wil was leaned on to support the back end. He notched 1 goal and 5 assists for 6 points to help lift the Storm to back to back wins over the Windsor Spitfires and the Kitchener Rangers. Both teams currently sit in the CHL Top 10.
