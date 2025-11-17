OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for November 10-16, 2025

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Firebirds' Nathan Aspinall Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

New York Rangers prospect Nathan Aspinall is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording four goals, three assists and seven points over three wins.

Aspinall put together back-to-back two-goal performances, lighting the lamp twice before setting-up the game-winner on Friday night in Brantford as the Firebirds defeated the first place Bulldogs 3-2 in overtime. He was the game's first star once again on Saturday, recording two goals and two assists as Flint scored six unanswered goals to beat visiting Owen Sound 6-2.

A 19-year-old from Markham, ON, Aspinall leads the Firebirds with 27 points (12-15--27) over 18 games in his fourth OHL season. The 6-foot-7, 207Ib. left wing was the Rangers' fifth round (159th overall) pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and signed a three-year entry-level NHL contract with the Blueshirts on Oct. 23, 2025. He's amassed 112 points (48-64--112) over 174 career regular season games with Flint. The Firebirds selected Aspinall in the second round (33rd overall) in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection from the Markham Majors AAA program.

Colts' Ben Hrebik Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Ben Hrebik of the Barrie Colts is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 1-0-1-0 with a 1.46 goals-against average and .958 save percentage over a pair of starts.

Hrebik turned aside 69 shots last week, providing 26 of those on Thursday as the Colts fell 2-1 in overtime to the visiting Saginaw Spirit. Hrebik was the game's first star at Sadlon Arena on Saturday, stopping 43-of-44 as Barrie defeated the Peterborough Petes 3-1.

A 19-year-old from Milton, ON, Hrebik is 6-5-1-3 with a 3.07 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 15 games this season. A former ninth round (173rd overall) pick by the Colts in 2022, Hrebik owns a career mark of 27-15-3-3 with a 2.98 goals-against average and .918 save percentage over 51 regular season games. He attended Prospects Camp with the Carolina Hurricanes in June 2025.

67's' Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Ottawa 67's netminder Ryder Fetterolf is the OHL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season, going 2-0 with a 1.44 goals-against average and .942 save percentage.

Fetterolf turned aside 23-of-24 shots on Wednesday at the Canadian Tire Centre, earning second star honours as the 67's defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 2-1 in a shootout. He provided 26 more saves on Saturday, earning second star recognition once again as Ottawa defeated the Niagara IceDogs 6-2.

A 17-year-old from Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf is among the league leaders with a record of 10-2-1-0, a 1.90 goals-against average and .928 save percentage through 13 outings. The 6-foot, 186Ib. netminder is on a six-game winning streak, performing well in his NHL Draft eligible season. The 67's signed Fetterolf as an undrafted free agent out of Gilmour Academy where he excelled in their prep hockey program last season. He is committed to Penn State University (NCAA).

Firebirds Prospect Ulysses Lombardi Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Flint Firebirds prospect Ulysses Lombardi of the Waterloo Siskins is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, recording four goals, two assists and six points over a pair of outings.

Lombardi collected five points on Thursday night in Ayr, scoring a hat-trick while adding two assists as the Siskins defeated the Ayr Centennials 10-3. He lit the lamp again on Sunday as Waterloo fell to rival Cambridge by a score of 4-2.

A 17-year-old from Aurora, ON, Lombardi has 18 points (8-10--18) over 12 games in his first GOHL season. The younger brother of former Firebirds 100-point scorer Amadeus Lombardi spent 2024-25 with the Markham Waxers U18 AAA program, recording 32 points (18-14--32) in 30 regular season games before adding 16 points (9-7--16) over 10 playoff contests to help them win an OMHA championship. He was Flint's 10th round (188th overall) pick in 2024.

