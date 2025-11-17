Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie of the Week
Published on November 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The Ontario Hockey League announced today that Ottawa 67's goaltender Ryder Fetterolf has been named, for the second time, OHL Rookie of the Week (Nov. 10 - Nov. 16), posting a 0.942 save percentage over two appearances.
Fetterolf delivered another standout week between the pipes. He went a perfect 2-0-0-0, recording a 1.44 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage, stopping 49 shots across two games.On November 12 against Kingston, he helped Ottawa win 2-1 in a shootout, stopping all four shots he faced. He followed that up with a strong performance on November 15 in Niagara, helping secure a 6-2 victory.
A native of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf signed with Ottawa as a free agent on June 10, 2025. Before joining the 67's, he played at USHS-Prep Gilmour Academy in Ohio, where he participated in 61 games with a 0.940 save percentage and 1623 saves. During the 2023-2024 season with Gilmour Academy, he played 41 games, finishing with a .915 save percentage.
This season, Fetterolf holds a 1.90 GAA and a .928 save percentage over his 13 games, including two shutouts. He recorded his first career shutout on October 17 against the Kingston Frontenacs. Ryder is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft and was ranked W tier by NHL Central Scouting on October 20.
Ottawa 67's 2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week:
Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg
Oct. 27 - Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2025
- The Hockey Benders Are Taking over on December 12th - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Partner with Special Olympics Ontario for Tuesday, November 18th Game - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for November 10-16, 2025 - OHL
- Nathan Aspinall Named OHL Player of the Week - Flint Firebirds
- Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Wil McFadden - Guelph Storm
- Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie of the Week - Ottawa 67's
- Attack Honour Ann Kelly's Legacy with Continuation of Bells of Christmas Program - Owen Sound Attack
- Overage Forward Sebastien Gervais Announces Commitment to Clarkson University - Saginaw Spirit
- Turning Back the Clock: Frontenacs Unveil Special Jerseys for November 21st Throwback Night - Kingston Frontenacs
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, November 10-16 - Flint Firebirds
- Homestand Finishes with Doubleheader - Sudbury Wolves
- Windsor Spitfires Announce Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Presented by Fowler Plumbing - Sunday, November 23rd 2025 - 4:05PM - Windsor Spitfires
- Rangers Reach Announced as Official Warm-Up Jersey Sponsor for 2025-26 Season - Kitchener Rangers
- Rangers Reach Announced as Official Warm-Up Jersey Sponsor for 2025-26 Season - Kitchener Rangers
- Spits Come off Challenging 2 Games into Back to Back to Back Weekend - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa 67's Stories
- Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie of the Week
- Jan Egert Appointed New General Manager of the Ottawa 67's
- Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie of the Week
- Ottawa 67's General Manager James Boyd Appointed OHL Vice President of Hockey Operations
- Five 67's Players Ranked by NHL Central Scouting