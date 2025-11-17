Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Published on November 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA, ON - The Ontario Hockey League announced today that Ottawa 67's goaltender Ryder Fetterolf has been named, for the second time, OHL Rookie of the Week (Nov. 10 - Nov. 16), posting a 0.942 save percentage over two appearances.

Fetterolf delivered another standout week between the pipes. He went a perfect 2-0-0-0, recording a 1.44 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage, stopping 49 shots across two games.On November 12 against Kingston, he helped Ottawa win 2-1 in a shootout, stopping all four shots he faced. He followed that up with a strong performance on November 15 in Niagara, helping secure a 6-2 victory.

A native of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf signed with Ottawa as a free agent on June 10, 2025. Before joining the 67's, he played at USHS-Prep Gilmour Academy in Ohio, where he participated in 61 games with a 0.940 save percentage and 1623 saves. During the 2023-2024 season with Gilmour Academy, he played 41 games, finishing with a .915 save percentage.

This season, Fetterolf holds a 1.90 GAA and a .928 save percentage over his 13 games, including two shutouts. He recorded his first career shutout on October 17 against the Kingston Frontenacs. Ryder is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft and was ranked W tier by NHL Central Scouting on October 20.

Ottawa 67's 2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week:

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg

Oct. 27 - Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf







