Attack Honour Ann Kelly's Legacy with Continuation of Bells of Christmas Program
Published on November 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
OWEN SOUND, Ont. - The Owen Sound Attack are honoured to announce that they will be continuing long-time City of Owen Sound volunteer, Ann Kelly's legacy by taking over the Bells of Christmas program and have decided to rename the program in her honour, the Ann Kelly Bells of Christmas, for her dedication and commitment to volunteerism.
"Ann Kelly was truly a one of a kind person, so selfless, generous and caring, all things that we will dearly miss with her passing" said Attack Manager of Marketing & Communication, Greg Hoddinott. "Her ability to see a need in our community, put in place a plan of action and rally support for a program was astounding. Over the last number of years, our staff have provided Ann with some small supports for the Bells of Christmas program and are truly honoured to have the opportunity to continue her amazing work, and to do it in her name."
The Attack will be putting out a new 12-foot Christmas tree, that was generously donated by Barry's Construction, in the lobby of the Bayshore this week, with the Bells being placed on the tree on Friday, November 21st. The Attack ask that all gifts be returned to the Bayshore by Monday, December 8th at the latest.
Long-term care facilities not already involved with this program can contact Lee Anne O'Leary at loleary@attackhockey.com or by phone at 519-371-7452.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2025
- The Hockey Benders Are Taking over on December 12th - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Partner with Special Olympics Ontario for Tuesday, November 18th Game - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for November 10-16, 2025 - OHL
- Nathan Aspinall Named OHL Player of the Week - Flint Firebirds
- Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Wil McFadden - Guelph Storm
- Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie of the Week - Ottawa 67's
- Attack Honour Ann Kelly's Legacy with Continuation of Bells of Christmas Program - Owen Sound Attack
- Overage Forward Sebastien Gervais Announces Commitment to Clarkson University - Saginaw Spirit
- Turning Back the Clock: Frontenacs Unveil Special Jerseys for November 21st Throwback Night - Kingston Frontenacs
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, November 10-16 - Flint Firebirds
- Homestand Finishes with Doubleheader - Sudbury Wolves
- Windsor Spitfires Announce Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Presented by Fowler Plumbing - Sunday, November 23rd 2025 - 4:05PM - Windsor Spitfires
- Rangers Reach Announced as Official Warm-Up Jersey Sponsor for 2025-26 Season - Kitchener Rangers
- Rangers Reach Announced as Official Warm-Up Jersey Sponsor for 2025-26 Season - Kitchener Rangers
- Spits Come off Challenging 2 Games into Back to Back to Back Weekend - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Owen Sound Attack Stories
- Attack Honour Ann Kelly's Legacy with Continuation of Bells of Christmas Program
- Killing 6-2 Loss for Bears Saturday Night at the Dort Financial Centre
- Tough Third Period Leaves Attack at a Loss 5-2 with London Knights
- Attack Look for Revenge as They Travel to London and Flint
- John Banks Named Attack Player of the Week