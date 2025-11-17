Attack Honour Ann Kelly's Legacy with Continuation of Bells of Christmas Program

OWEN SOUND, Ont. - The Owen Sound Attack are honoured to announce that they will be continuing long-time City of Owen Sound volunteer, Ann Kelly's legacy by taking over the Bells of Christmas program and have decided to rename the program in her honour, the Ann Kelly Bells of Christmas, for her dedication and commitment to volunteerism.

"Ann Kelly was truly a one of a kind person, so selfless, generous and caring, all things that we will dearly miss with her passing" said Attack Manager of Marketing & Communication, Greg Hoddinott. "Her ability to see a need in our community, put in place a plan of action and rally support for a program was astounding. Over the last number of years, our staff have provided Ann with some small supports for the Bells of Christmas program and are truly honoured to have the opportunity to continue her amazing work, and to do it in her name."

The Attack will be putting out a new 12-foot Christmas tree, that was generously donated by Barry's Construction, in the lobby of the Bayshore this week, with the Bells being placed on the tree on Friday, November 21st. The Attack ask that all gifts be returned to the Bayshore by Monday, December 8th at the latest.

Long-term care facilities not already involved with this program can contact Lee Anne O'Leary at loleary@attackhockey.com or by phone at 519-371-7452.







