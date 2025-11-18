Game Day - November 18 - GUE at KIT
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm travel to The Aud for the second of a home-and-home against Highway 7 Rivals, the Kitchener Rangers.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Jett Luchanko
13th overall pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft
Has 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists) in 7 games this season
Has 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists) in his last 2 games played
Who to Watch - Kitchener Rangers
Luke Ellinas
29th overall pick of the Barrie Colts in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection
104th overall pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft
Has 2 goals in 4 games this season, including 1 goal against the Storm on Saturday, November 15
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, November 21st 2025 - Owen Sound Attack @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Saturday, November 22nd 2025 - Flint Firebirds @ Guelph Storm 4:07pm
