Game Day - November 18 - GUE at KIT

Published on November 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm travel to The Aud for the second of a home-and-home against Highway 7 Rivals, the Kitchener Rangers.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jett Luchanko

13th overall pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Has 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists) in 7 games this season

Has 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists) in his last 2 games played

Who to Watch - Kitchener Rangers

Luke Ellinas

29th overall pick of the Barrie Colts in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection

104th overall pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Has 2 goals in 4 games this season, including 1 goal against the Storm on Saturday, November 15

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, November 21st 2025 - Owen Sound Attack @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Saturday, November 22nd 2025 - Flint Firebirds @ Guelph Storm 4:07pm

