Spits Come off Challenging 2 Games into Back to Back to Back Weekend

Published on November 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires pushed through a challenging back-to-back this week, showing flashes of strong offence but ultimately coming up short in both contests.

It began at home against the Soo Greyhounds, where Windsor battled hard in a tight 4-3 overtime loss, earning one of two possible points. The Spitfires generated quality chances throughout the night and kept pace with a fast, structured Soo team. A couple of defensive lapses and missed opportunities proved costly, but the compete level was high from start to finish.

Less than 24 hours later, Windsor headed to Guelph for a wild, high-scoring affair. The Spitfires' offence erupted for five goals, but defensive challenges opened the door for the Storm to counter with eight, resulting in an 8-5 final. While Windsor's attack looked dangerous, the team couldn't consistently slow Guelph's transition game or protect the slot in their own end.

Across the two-game stretch, the theme was clear: the offence produced, but defensive breakdowns and too many high-danger chances against made the difference. Still, there are positives to lean on - scoring depth, strong puck movement, and a group that refused to quit in either game. With defensive adjustments and tighter execution, the Spitfires have the tools to turn close results into wins as the season progresses.

This week, the Spits return home Friday and Sunday and head to Saginaw on Saturday. Don't forget to bring a new stuffed toy to Sunday's Annual Teddy Bear Toss in support of Sparky's Toy Drive. Tickets for all games are available at windsorspitfires.com.







