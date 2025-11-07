Costanzo's Shutout Leads Spitfires Past Frontenacs

Published on November 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Windsor, ON - The Windsor Spitfires continued their dominant run at the WFCU Centre Thursday night, blanking the Kingston Frontenacs 3-0 behind a stellar performance from goaltender Joey Costanzo, who turned aside all 20 shots for his first shutout of the season.

The Spitfires came out strong in the opening frame, feeding off the energy of 4,443 fans in attendance. A.J. Spellacyopened the scoring midway through the first period at 12:38, finishing off a crisp passing play from Ethan Belchetz and captain Liam Greentree to give Windsor the early edge.

With less than 30 seconds remaining in the period, Jack Nesbitt doubled the lead, taking a feed from Greentree and Anthony Cristoforo and wiring home a shot that beat Kingston netminder Gavin Betts glove side. The Spitfires headed to the dressing room up 2-0 and never looked back.

After a scoreless second period, the Spitfires sealed the victory early in the third when Greentree added some insurance at 5:58, converting on assists from Conor Walton and Carson Woodall. The goal capped a three-point night for the Windsor captain, who continues to pace the club's offense with his trademark mix of vision and finish.

The defensive structure was just as impressive. Windsor played disciplined hockey all night, finishing the game without a single penalty, while Kingston took three minor infractions and went 0-for-3 on the penalty kill. Costanzo's composure in net and the Spitfires' commitment to team defense kept the Frontenacs frustrated and off the scoreboard.

Stars of the Game:

Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 20-save shutout

Liam Greentree (WSR) - 1 goal, 2 assists

A.J. Spellacy (WSR) - Opening goal, solid two-way effort

With the win, the Spitfires improve their home record and continue to show that there are truly #NoLimits to what this group can achieve this season. They'll look to carry the momentum into their next matchup at the WFCU Centre this Saturday vs. Brampton at 7:05PM







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.