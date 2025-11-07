Frontenacs Looking for Offensive Push in London Tonight

Published on November 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are right back at it tonight, facing the London Knights at Canada Life Place in a 7:00 PM puck drop. It's the second half of a back-to-back for Kingston, who are aiming to bounce back after a 3-0 loss in Windsor on Thursday and put an end to a five-game losing streak.

The Frontenacs know tonight's challenge won't be easy. London enters the game sitting fifth in the Western Conference with a 9-4-3-0 record and plenty of confidence after winning 6-1 in Kingston last Sunday. While the scoreline looked lopsided, the game itself was tighter than it appeared; the Frontenacs generated quality chances and stayed within reach until the third period, when the Knights pulled away.

Kingston will look to build on those positives tonight. A stronger finish, more sustained offensive pressure, and continued defensive structure will be key to turning effort into results. The team has shown flashes of strong play throughout the losing streak, but consistency and execution will be the focus as they try to get back in the win column.

Tonight's game marks the second stop on Kingston's four-game road trip, which continues Sunday in Kitchener and wraps up Wednesday in Ottawa. After competing hard but coming up short in recent outings, the Frontenacs will look to turn effort into outcome and snap their skid with a statement performance in one of the league's toughest buildings.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Landon Wright (#36)

It's clear that Kingston needs scoring to come from somewhere and with the shot that Landon Wright possesses, why not him? Wright has a quick and deceptive release but hasn't found the back of the net as much as he would like to. Wright has been playing well and is poised to breakout and start finding his groove at some point. With the bright lights of the biggest arena in the OHL at Canada Life Place, Wright could be the difference maker tonight in London.

London - Jaxon Cover (#87)

He's quickly climbing 2025 NHL Draft rankings for a reason, as Cover has been noticeable for the Knights early this season. Cover has 12 points through 15 games, including a three point performance last Sunday in London's 6-1 win over the Frontenacs. Having only played hockey for five years he's still considered a raw talent, but he has all the tools that make him a player that can burn you every time he jumps over the boards.

