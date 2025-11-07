Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Kitchener Rangers

November 7, 2025

Saginaw Spirit







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (6-6-3-2) head on the road to begin a two-game weekend against the Kitchener Rangers (11-3-2-0) on Friday, November 7th at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Tonight's contest is the OHL's Friday Night Faceoff game this week and is available to fans for free viewing.

Today's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:00 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey, YouTube, X, Facebook

Last Game:

Despite a Saturday night win over the Western Conference leading Windsor Spitfires, the Spirit fell in a 6-2 loss to the Brantford Bulldogs on Sunday at the Dow Event Center. Levi Harper extended his scoring streak to six straight games with a late goal for the Spirit. Nikita Klepov scored the other Saginaw goal and tacked on an assist, giving him six points in three games.

The Rangers are coming off their second consecutive shutout with a 4-0 win over the Brampton Steelheads last Saturday. Jason Schaubel recorded his first OHL shutout, after Christian Kirsch recorded his the previous night in a 3-0 win against the Sudbury Wolves. Jack Pridham and Christian Humphreys had a multi-point night; Pridham with a goal and an assist, while Humphreys had a goal and two assists.

This Season:

The Spirit and Rangers have met once already this season when the Rangers took a 3-1 win over the Spirit at the Dow Event Center on October 11th. Alex Bilecki had a two-point night for the Rangers with a goal and an assist. Levi Harper scored the lone goal for the Spirit off a feed from Egor Barabanov and Nikita Klepov. The teams will meet two more times in the regular season after tonight.

Players to Watch:

Levi Harper is on a six game scoring streak, with seven points total over the six games. Harper leads all Saginaw defensemen in scoring with 17 total points, as well as rookie OHL defensemen. Nic Sima was the hero for the Spirit on Friday night against Windsor, securing his second career hat trick. The top line of Barabanov, Klepov and Dima Zhilkin has been the most commanding force for the Spirit this season. Barabanov recorded his seventh multi-point game against Brantford, Klepov sits at second in the OHL with 28 points and Zhilkin has recorded 12 points in 10 games since his return to the roster in early October.

Christian Humphreys sits at the top of the Kitchener roster with 21 points (6G-15A) on the season. The Colorado Avalanche pick has recorded 10 points in his last five games. Defenseman Cameron Reid has been an offensive spark as of late, with four multipoint games in the last five played and 15 assists so far this season. Both goaltenders, Jason Schaubel and Christian Kirsch, have proven to be valuable, each recording their first career shutouts in their last starts. Kirsch sits fourth in the league with a 1.99 GAA.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG), Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Kitchener's NHL Drafted Players: Luke Ellinas (OTT), Jack Pridham (CHI), Christian Humphreys (COL), Matthew Hlacar (TOR), Luca Romano (NYI), Cameron Reid (NSH), Andrew MacNeil (MTL), Christian Kirsch (SJ)







