Otters Strike Twice on the Power Play as They Drop Weekend Opener

Published on November 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The Otters would return to home ice for the first time in the month of November as they would kick-off the season's first home weekend. Taking on a very strong Ottawa 67's team, the Otters would look to use their rest to their advantage and earn a split of the season series against their opponent from Canada's capital.

The Otters started their weekend at home off hot, pressing the 67's defense and creating lots of opportunities for themselves. Luck just would not have it the Otters' way for the first 20, ripping shot after shot off on Ottawa's goaltender, Erie struggling to find the sweet spot. It seemed that the teams would go into the middle period tied, neither having been able to find the back of the net for the bulk of the opening minutes. That was until the 67's leading scorer, Jasper Kuhta (11), would fire one in with just over a minute remaining to give Ottawa the lead making it 1-0. Riding this momentum in the last 90 seconds of the period, it was Cooper Foster (PPG, 10), to tuck one away and make it 2-0 as 24 seconds wound down on the clock, putting the game at a two-goal deficit, Erie trailing by that score.

The Otters remained determined at the start of the second period, keeping their composure on the puck and continuing to hold a confident attack on Ottawa. Things finally turned in favor of the Otters when their own leading scorer, Brett Hammond (PPG, 9), fired one in directly off of a face-off on the 67's side to make it 2-1. Taking a page out of Ottawa's book, it wasn't even two minutes later that newcomer, Michael Dec (PPG, 4), fired in a shot of his own, evening the score at 2-2 with 15 to go. This quick success lit a fire under the Otters, who continued to pepper Ottawa's Fetterolf with shots. Though leading significantly in shots by the time the clock wound down, 22-14, the 67's were clinical with their finishing, sneaking two more in near the close of the middle period, one by Frank Marelli (2) to make it 3-2, followed by Nic Whitehead (7), making it 4-2, going into the last 20.

Despite what the score was reflecting throughout the match, Erie looked to be out-shooting, out-possessing, out-defending, and out-working Ottawa, not only for the majority of the game, but especially within the final period. Unfortunately, it seemed that Erie could not find the back of the net. Though opportunities were many, but the midway point of the third, it was still scoreless between the two teams, the 4-2 lead for Ottawa holding true. With 50 seconds left on the clock, the 67's Jack Dever (ENG, 3) was able to finish on an open net, the final score of the matchup being 5-2, Erie hoping to come back with the same fire tomorrow despite the loss.

The Otters return to the Erie Insurance Arena Saturday as they wrap up the weekend with a tilt against the Niagara IceDogs for Military Appreciation Night (pres. by Your Central Western Pennsylvania Toyota Dealers). The first 1,500 fans through the doors will receive a free Otters Beanie (pres. by Your Central Western Pennsylvania Toyota Dealers). For more information and tickets, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.