O'Brien's 4 Points Lift Bulldogs to Jay McKee's 299th OHL Win

Published on November 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OSHAWA, ONTARIO. In the middle of their three game East Division weekend, the Brantford Bulldogs paid visit to the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa on Friday night. The game marked the return of Ben Danford & Zack Sandhu to Oshawa for the first time since the trade tha t brought them to the Bulldogs, in Danford's 200th OHL Game. Lucas Moore & Aiden O'Donnell each suited up for the first time against their former Bulldogs mates in the game, which marked Moore's 250th in the OHL.

After a troublesome start to the game in Peterborough a night earlier, the Bulldogs got off to a much better start on Friday night striking just 1:18 into the game as Layne Gallacher collected a Luca Testa rebound at the side of Jaden Cholette's goal and f lipped in his 5th of the season to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs doubled the lead at 3:01 with Ben Danford firing a perfect seam pass through the middle of the ice for Jake O'Brien to create a 2 -on-1 with Cooper Dennis. O'Brien laid a pass fro m the left to Dennis on the right in his wheelhouse for the gifted goal scorer to whip into the Oshawa net on his 9th of the season and a 2-0 Bulldogs lead. The opening frame wasn't without adversity, a double minor for high -sticking was followed by an over the glass delay of game, putting the Bulldogs down 5-on-3 for a full two minutes. Thanks to the handiwork of David Egorov, the Bulldogs killed off both the 5-on-3 and the full double minor to keep the 2- 0 edge. Egorov's best save of the period came in it's closing moments as he made a brilliant split blocker save denying and Owen Griffin 2-on-1 bid.

The middle frame was a wild back and forth that began 1:14 in as Harrison Franssen jumped on a mishandled puck in the Bulldogs zone to get the Generals on the board, cutting the Brantford lead to 2-1. At 7:05, the Bulldogs regained the two-goal lead with Cooper Dennis turning a puck forward from the defensive zone springing a 2-on-1 with Marek Vanacker & Jake O'Brien. O'Brien on the left hit Vanacker in the right circle with a picture -perfect pass for the Delhi product to cash his OHL leading 16th of the season and a 3-1 Brantford lead. The Generals fought back 11- seconds later with old friend Aiden O'Donnell tossing a puck from the right half wall to the front of the net to be tipped by Ben Cormier through a crowd of bodies and into the Bulldogs net for his 1st cutting the Brantford lead to 3-2. The Bulldogs advantage evaporated 13:35 after the puck was covered in the Brantford crease by Ryder Boulton resulting in a penalty shot for Owen Griffin which the Blue Jackets prospect converted for his 11th of the season and a tie game. The Bulldogs responded just 9-seconds later, off the ensuing faceoff where Cooper Dennis played the puck for Ben Danford who flew through neutral ice into the Generals zone feeding middle for Jake O'Brien to collect his 9th of the season putting the Bulldogs right back in front 4-3. Before the period was out the Bulldogs built the lead back to a pair on a power- play with Caleb Malhotra feeding on for Jake O'Brien to set Adam Jiricek for a rocket, collecting his 5th of the season at 15:53. With the assist, Jake O'Brien collected his 199th career point, setting himself in position to become the fastest Bulldog to ever hit 200 OHL points.

The final frame was a much quieter affair on the scoreboard with David Egorov piling up 14- stops including a split save late in the game, jamming pad to post to deny Owen Griffin. The Generals pulled one back at 19:55 with Haoxi Wang collecting his first OHL goal but it's as close as the Generals would get. With the 5-4 victory the Bulldogs extend their best start in franchise history to 14-0-3-1, and Jay McKee captured his 299th win as an OHL head coach.

