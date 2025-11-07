Game Day, Game 17, Firebirds vs Battalion - 7 p.m.

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds broke a 1-1 tie with third period goals from Josh Colosimo and Chris Thibodeau and went on to beat the Soo Greyhounds, 3-2, on Wednesday night at GFL Memorial Gardens. Mason Vaccari made 30 saves on 32 shots in Flint's win.

WHO NEEDS SHOTS?: The Firebirds were outshot, 32-18, in their 3-2 win over the Soo Greyhounds on Wednesday. Flint was outshot by its opponent for the 11th time this season and improved their record to 6-4-1-0 during such occasions. The Birds are 3-1-0-0 when outshooting the opposition and lost the only game in which they were even in shots.

PITRE RETURNS: Kaden Pitre returned to the FIrebirds' lineup on Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie after missing eight games win an injury. Pitre had last played on October 11 and exited Flint's 3-0 win over the Oshawa Generals in the second period. The Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick registered an assist in his return to the lineup and now has one goal and one assist in seven games.

HOME COOKIN: Friday's game in the first in a stretch that features four out of five games set to be played on Dort Financial Center ice. The Firebirds have played eight games both at home and on the road to date; Flint is 5-3-0-0 on home ice and 4-3-1-0 on the road.

VACCARI'S WORLD: Mason Vaccari made 30 saves en route to his eighth win of the season on Wednesday. He lowered his goals against average to 2.96 and raised his save percentage to .912 in the process.

CALENDAR IS FULL: Friday's game is the fourth of 14 scheduled games for the in the month of November. Flint is also three games into a stretch that features eight games in the span of 15 days.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds dropped both of their games against the Battalion in the 2024-25 season...Alex Kostov played in his 200th career OHL game on Wednesday...Flint has not scored in their past 11 power play attempts...Nathan Aspinall snapped a seven-game goalless drought on Wednesday. He had six assists during that seven game stretch.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will stay at home on Saturday night and welcome the Guelph Storm for their first meeting of the season. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is set for 7 p.m.







