Birds Race Past Greyhounds, 3-2

Published on November 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds goaltender Mason Vaccari vs. the Soo Greyhounds

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. - Mason Vaccari made 30 saves, Nathan Aspinall, Josh Colosimo and Chris Thibodeau scored and the Flint Firebirds beat the Soo Greyhounds, 3-2 on Wednesday night at GFL Memorial Gardens.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Flint opened the scoring early in the first period when Aspinall intercepted a pass on the forecheck. He quickly fired a shot low past the pads of Landon Miller and the Firebirds took a 1-0 lead.

The Greyhounds answered in the second period as Quinn McKenzie skated down the right wing with pace and shook his way free at the right faceoff circle. He toe dragged into a wrist shot that got through Vaccari and the game was tied at one.

The Firebirds took the lead back with a pair of goals in the third period. Luka Graziano took a slap shot from the point that got through traffic and was tipped by Colosimo in front of the net. The puck bounced past Miller and the Birds took a 2-1 lead.

Flint then extended the lead later in the third when Urban Podrekar carried the puck deep into the zone and swept toward the back of the net. He fed Thibodeau at the left of the crease and Thibodeau chipped the puck past Miller to put his team up by a pair.

Soo got one back when Chase Reid scored on a wrist shot while the goaltender was pulled for an extra attacker. They pulled Miller again but could not equalize and the Firebirds eventually took it, 3-2. Flint improved to 9-6-1-0 in the win while Soo moved to 11-7-1-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Alex Kostov recorded his 99th career point in his 200th career OHL game...Kaden Pitre returned from injury and played for the first time since October 11. He tallied one assist in the game...Mason Vaccari recorded 30 saves, his sixth game this season with 30 or more.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds head home for a pair of games over the weekend, beginning on Friday night against the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

