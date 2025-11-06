Storm Stop Red-Hot Knights
Published on November 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm skate away with a 6-4 victory over the Knights on Pink the Rink Night.
Rookie Chris Soares notched his first and second OHL goals to help put the Storm over the top. Grant Spada earned second star honours after registering 2 assists. Charlie Paquette potted a paid, while Jett Luchanko posted 3 assists.
Attendance and 50/50...
Thank you Storm fans for being a part of our 3,963-person crowd at today's game. The winning 50/50 number was J-3822803 and the jackpot was $3,512.00 in support of Guelph Girls Hockey Association.
Up Next...
The Storm head out on a weekend road trip with a stop on Sault Ste. Marie on Friday, November 7th followed by a Saturday date night with the Flint Firebirds. Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.
Upcoming Home Games...
Friday, November 14th 2025 - Windsor Spitfires @ Guelph Storm - 7:07pm
Saturday, November 15th 2025 - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Storm Stop Red-Hot Knights
