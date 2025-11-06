Storm Stop Red-Hot Knights

Published on November 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Storm skate away with a 6-4 victory over the Knights on Pink the Rink Night.

Rookie Chris Soares notched his first and second OHL goals to help put the Storm over the top. Grant Spada earned second star honours after registering 2 assists. Charlie Paquette potted a paid, while Jett Luchanko posted 3 assists.

Attendance and 50/50...

Thank you Storm fans for being a part of our 3,963-person crowd at today's game. The winning 50/50 number was J-3822803 and the jackpot was $3,512.00 in support of Guelph Girls Hockey Association.

Up Next...

The Storm head out on a weekend road trip with a stop on Sault Ste. Marie on Friday, November 7th followed by a Saturday date night with the Flint Firebirds.

Upcoming Home Games...

Friday, November 14th 2025 - Windsor Spitfires @ Guelph Storm - 7:07pm

Saturday, November 15th 2025 - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates!

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







