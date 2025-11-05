Giuseppe Pizzeria's 'Practice with a Pro' Contest Returns in 2025-26

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL), together with the Member Leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - and Dr. Oetker's Giuseppe Pizzeria are proud to announce the return of the Giuseppe Practice with a Pro contest for the 2025-26 season. This year's program will give one lucky minor hockey team from across Canada the chance to practice with Hockey Hall of Famer and WHL alumnus Jarome Iginla during Championship Weekend at the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in Kelowna, B.C.

In addition to this once-in-a-lifetime on-ice experience, the winning team will also have the opportunity to take in the festivities surrounding the 106th edition of the Memorial Cup, including select events, fan experiences, and the atmosphere of junior hockey's most celebrated championship. The contest officially runs from November 3, 2025, through February 27, 2026, and is open to all youth hockey teams across Canada. Teams can enter online at giuseppepracticewithapro.com.

Since its launch in 2023, the Giuseppe Practice with a Pro contest has celebrated the spirit of teamwork, sportsmanship, and community that define Canadian hockey. Over the past decade, the program has inspired hundreds of young players and recognized local teams whose passion and camaraderie reflect the very best of the game.

In addition to the grand prize, this year's contest will also give entrants the chance to win one of several secondary prizes through the program's new Elevated Game Night experiences - special events in select WHL, OHL, and QMJHL markets designed to celebrate youth hockey teams and bring fans closer to the game. Winning teams will receive tickets to a game and a VIP experience. These enhanced game nights will take place in six communities across the CHL: Edmonton Oil Kings (Nov. 30) and Vancouver Giants (Dec. 5) in the WHL, Guelph Storm (Jan. 16) and Oshawa Generals (Feb. 8) in the OHL, and Halifax Mooseheads (Feb. 12) and Moncton Wildcats (Feb. 21) in the QMJHL. Teams that enter the Giuseppe Practice with a Pro contest are automatically eligible for these secondary prizes.

"Giuseppe Pizzeria is all about bringing people together - both around the table and through the communities we serve," said Indresh Kohli, Executive Head of Marketing at Dr. Oetker Canada Ltd., "Our ongoing partnership with the CHL allows us to celebrate the values that make hockey so special - teamwork, inclusion, and shared passion for the game. We're thrilled to once again offer young athletes across Canada the opportunity to skate alongside Jarome Iginla at the Memorial Cup and be part of one of hockey's most memorable events."

"Our partnership with Dr. Oetker's Giuseppe Pizzeria celebrates the shared values of teamwork, community, and inclusion that make hockey such a powerful and unifying part of Canadian life," said Ryan Hudecki, Vice-President of Partnerships for the CHL. "The Practice with a Pro contest and new Game Night Plus experiences give young players, families, and fans across the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL memorable opportunities to connect with the game and celebrate the community spirit that defines the CHL."

"I am excited to announce Giuseppe and I are back for year four of Practice with A Pro," stated Jarome Iginla. "I've always believed that being a great teammate goes beyond the ice. Giuseppe Practice With a Pro is about recognizing the everyday acts of kindness, support, and leadership that build stronger teams and stronger communities. It's an honour to help inspire the next generation of players who are making a difference where it matters most. I can't wait to meet this year's winning team at the Memorial Cup."

Serving as the CHL's championship event, the Memorial Cup is a four-team, round-robin tournament featuring the champions of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), along with a host team. The 106th edition of the Memorial Cup is scheduled to take place from May 21 to 31, 2026, in Kelowna, B.C., marking the event's return to the city for the first time since 2004. As hosts, the Kelowna Rockets will join the playoff champions from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL in competing for junior hockey's most prestigious trophy.

