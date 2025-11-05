Team Franssen Takes Third Annual Skills Competition

November 5, 2025

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals held their third annual Skills Competition Tuesday evening. The event was open to the public with non-perishable food donations to Feed the Need Durham being accepted.

Things got started at 5:30 pm with the player autograph session, where fans got to meet and get autographs from all the Generals' roster players.

Later, the Skills Competition commenced with the fastest skater event, where Lucas Teixeira and Haoxi Wang recorded the two fastest times around the TCC ice in the first four rounds for their teams. Teixeira would win the race in the final round to give Team Griffin early advantage.

Accuracy shooting was next, where the objective was to hit all four targets on each side of the net the fastest. Owen Griffin hit his targets the quickest after a redo to win another round for his team. Both goaltenders Jaden Cholette and Isaac Gravelle also had opportunities to shoot.

With Team Griffin leading 2-0 heading into the hardest shot event, both Charlie Hilton and Colin Feeley of Team Franssen recorded 91 on their first shots. However, Lucas Moore came through hitting 95 on his attempt to clinch a third straight event for Griffin's side.

To close out the competition, both teams faced-off in three-on-three action for three five-minute periods. Goals would count towards each team's overall score.

Team Franssen found the back of the net first thanks to Wang one-timing it in. Anthony Figliomeni scored for Team Griffin to start the second before Franssen's side exploded for five goals between Luke Posthumus, Rowan Sang, Brady Murnane and Ethan Toms twice.

Overall, the Franssen squad rallied from behind to take a 6-5 lead into the final five minutes of three-on-three. Team Griffin tied it back up with two goals and the teams would be forced into an extra two-minute period tied at seven.

In a next goal wins situation, Toms buried his third goal of the game to complete the comeback for Team Franssen, who took the third annual Skills Competition by an 8-7 margin.

The Oshawa Generals thank all fans who were in attendance and made donations to Feed the Need Durham. We are grateful for your continued support of junior hockey.

The Generals' get back on the ice for gameplay this coming Friday when Ben Danford and Zack Sandhu make their returns to Oshawa with the rest of the Brantford Bulldogs coming to town.







