Generals Host Greyhounds on Country Night

Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals' extended home stand continues as they welcome in the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds for Country Night.

The Generals come in after a tough weekend against the Brantford Bulldogs, where they suffered 3-1 and 4-1 defeats against them. Owen Griffin scored both Oshawa goals while Jaden Cholette started each contest.

Sault Ste. Marie, off to an impressive start tied for second in the Western Conference, are coming off consecutive wins in Sudbury and North Bay. Now, they close out the weekend with their lone trip to the TCC on the season.

The Gens got the better of the Greyhounds in last year's brief season series winning both games, once in convincing fashion on home ice and once in a shootout at GFL Memorial Gardens.

This will be Oshawa's first game since the trade Thursday that saw defenders Ben Danford and Zack Sandhu go to the Bulldogs for three players and nine draft picks. Of the acquisitions, two of them in forward Aiden O'Donnell and defender Lucas Moore are expected to make their Gens' debuts this afternoon.

After being acquired from the Greyhounds for two draft picks, Charlie Hilton is also expected to appear in his first game for his hometown Generals against his former team. Hilton played in 59 games overall for the SOO, where he tallied five goals and 12 points.

Returning from the lineup from his two-game suspension this past weekend, look for defender Haoxi Wang to make an impact back on the Oshawa blue line. The 6'5 San Jose Sharks' first rounder has plenty of mobility to offer in his skating, but his hard shot is his biggest weapon and serviceable for any team's power play.

The Greyhounds have a lot of solid performers in their lineup, but Brady Martin, last year's first rounder of the Nashville Predators, is expected to give them a huge boost. Back with the team after three NHL games, Martin is poised for a break-out season with his gritty work ethic, hard-noised play and strong skating abilities.

The action starts at 4:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.