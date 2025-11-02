Petes Battle Back from 2-0 Deficit to Beat Frontenacs at Home
Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes centre Brody Partridge vs. the Kingston Frontenacs
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Saturday, November 1, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Kingston Frontenacs for their Special Olympics Big Ticket Game. The Petes scored twice in the third period to win the game by a score of 4-3.
Adam Levac scored twice for the Petes, while Adam Novotný scored and had an assist. Braydon McCallum had two assists, with Yanis Lutz, Leon Kolarik, Blake Gowan, and Aiden Young also picking up an assist. Genc Ula also scored in the game. Easton Rye made 21 saves for his seventh win of the season.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Kingston Goal (5:36) - Jacob Battaglia (7), Assist - Maleek McGowan (6)
Kingston Goal (18:44) - Kieran Dervin (7), Assist - Landon Wright (3), Jacob Battaglia (5)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (:48) - Adam Novotný (8), Assists - Braydon McCallum (8), Yanis Lutz (7)
Peterborough Goal (7:59) - Adam Levac (5), Assists - Leon Kolarik (6), Blake Gowan (2)
Kingston Goal (9:33) - Robin Kuzma (5), Assists - Adam Kelly (1), Nolan Buttar (3)
Peterborough Goal (11:35) - Adam Levac (6), Assists - Aiden Young (7), Adam Novotný (7)
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal (3:24) - Genc Ula (2), Assist - Braydon McCallum (9)
The Petes are back in action on Thursday, November 6, when they host the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes defenceman Carson Cameron and goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Kingston Frontenacs
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes defenceman Genc Ula (left) vs. the Kingston Frontenacs
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes centre Brody Partridge vs. the Kingston Frontenacs
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
