Rangers Meet Steelheads in Saturday Evening Contest

Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton, ON - Winners in four of their last five games and recording at least one point in each of their last five games, Kitchener journey to Brampton to open a new season series against the Steelheads on Saturday evening. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Rangers will travel to Brampton to close out the week. Last year, the two teams faced each other twice, with Brampton taking both games to post a 2-0-0-0 record. Their most recent meeting came on January 18th when the Blueshirts suffered a 4-1 loss. Over the past five years, the Rangers have won two of six games against the Steelheads, one in regulation and one in overtime, holding a 2-4-0-0 record during that span.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (10-3-2-0)

Ranked second in the Western Conference, Kitchener has won four of their last five games and can pull within two points of the Windsor Spitfire for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Last night, Tanner Lam (6G, 7A) gave Kitchener an early lead, increasing his point total to 13 points. Just sixteen seconds before the end of the second period, Jack LaBrash found the back of the net for the second time in the game, netting his second goal of the season. Jack Pridham (8G, 6A) sealed the win with an empty-net goal, moving into the team lead with 14 points. Cameron Arquette picked up one assist, trailing Cameron Reid, who added two helpers of his own.

Cameron Reid extended his point streak to seven games and now has eleven points (1G, 10A) over that span. With two assists last night, he also extended his multi-point streak to four games.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE STEELHEADS (6-8-1-0)

The Brampton Steelheads currently hold the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 13 points through 15 games. The Steelheads have dropped four of their last five games and most recently, Brampton skated to a 4-0 loss against the Niagara IceDogs on October 31st.

Kieran Witkowski (5G, 9A) leads the team with 14 points, contributing with strong offensive play on the left wing. Jakub Fibigr (4G, 8A) is right behind Witkowski with 12 points, trailing his teammate in both goals and assists.

Drafted Steelheads:

The Brampton Steelheads have two players drafted to the NHL on their roster. Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks) earned his spot in the 2025 NHL Draft, while Jakub Fibigr (Seattle Kraken) was selected in 2024.

Broadcast Coverage:

Saturday evening's game against the Brampton Steelheads will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers return to The Aud on Friday, November 7th where Peter DeBoer will be the inducted as the first person to join the Kitchener Rangers Level of Legacy. A full pre-game ceremony will take place, so you won't want to miss it! Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







