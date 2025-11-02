Rangers Post Second Consecutive Shutout, Defeat Brampton 4-0
Published on November 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Brampton, Ont. - For the second consecutive game, the Kitchener Rangers kept their opponent off the score board, this time blanking the Brampton Steelheads by a score of 4-0. It was also the second consecutive game a Kitchener Ranger goalie recorded their first career OHL shutout. Jason Schaubel turned aside all 30 shots that came his way to earn the milestone.
After a scoreless first period, Jack Pridham and Alexander Bilecki gave Kitchener a two-goal lead through 40 minutes of play and in the final period, Chrisitan Humphreys and Matthew Hlacar added insurance markers to secure Kitchener's third straight victory and sixth straight game earning a point.
Scoring Summary:
Second Period
KIT 1 - BRAM 0 - GWG
0:41 Jack Pridham (9) - Christian Humphreys
KIT 2 - BRAM 0
9:28 Alexander Bilecki (2) - Jakub Chromiak, Christian Humphreys
Third Period
KIT 3 - BRAM 0
8:24 Christian Humphreys (6) - Jack Pridham, Max Dirracolo
KIT 4 - BRAM 0
12:23 Matthew Hlacar (1) - Unassisted
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 28 - BRAM 30
Power play: KIT 0/3 - BRAM 0/2
FO%: KIT 41% - BRAM 59%
The Starting Goalies:
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 30/30 Saves, Zero Goals Against, Win
Zach Bowen (BRAM) - 24/28 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss
UP NEXT:
The Rangers return to The Aud on Friday, November 7th where Peter DeBoer will be the inducted as the first person to join the Kitchener Rangers Level of Legacy. A full pre-game ceremony will take place, so you won't want to miss it! Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
