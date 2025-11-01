Kirsch Records First Career OHL Shutout as Rangers Blank Wolves
Published on October 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Rangers recorded a goal in all three periods, twice with less than 20 seconds to play, and Christian Kirsch stopped all 19 shots to record his first career OHL shutout.
Tanner Lam opened the scoring in the first period with Cameron Arquette and Cameron Reid picking up the assists. That assist extended Cameron Reid's point streak to seven games. Later, with 16.7 seconds on the clock, Jack LaBrash channeled his inner Blue Jay and batted home Kitchener's second of the game and his second of the season. Jack Pridham sealed the game with an empty net goal with 10 seconds left in regulation.
Attendance: 5,043
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
First Period
SBY 0 - KIT 1 - GWG
15:05 Tanner Lam (6) - Cameron Arquette, Cameron Reid
Second Period
SBY 0 - KIT 2
19:44 Jack LaBrash (2) - Jakub Chromiak, Cameron Reid
Third Period
SBY 0 - KIT 3 - ENG
19:50 Jack Pridham (8) - Cameron Arquette
The Numbers Game:
Shots: SBY 19 - KIT 27
Power play: SBY 0/5 - KIT 0/3
FO%: SBY 61% - KIT 39%
The Starting Goalies:
Karsen Chartier (SBY) - 24/26 Saves, Two Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 19/19 Saves, Zero Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
The Kitchener Rangers will face the second half of this back-to-back Saturday evening for a matchup with the Brampton Steelheads. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m. at the CAA Centre.
The Rangers return to The Aud on Friday, November 7th where Peter DeBoer will be the inducted as the first person to join the Kitchener Rangers Level of Legacy. A full pre-game ceremony will take place, so you won't want to miss it! Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Kitchener Rangers pregame lineup
