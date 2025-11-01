Kirsch Records First Career OHL Shutout as Rangers Blank Wolves

Published on October 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers pregame lineup

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers pregame lineup(Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener, Ont. - The Rangers recorded a goal in all three periods, twice with less than 20 seconds to play, and Christian Kirsch stopped all 19 shots to record his first career OHL shutout.

Tanner Lam opened the scoring in the first period with Cameron Arquette and Cameron Reid picking up the assists. That assist extended Cameron Reid's point streak to seven games. Later, with 16.7 seconds on the clock, Jack LaBrash channeled his inner Blue Jay and batted home Kitchener's second of the game and his second of the season. Jack Pridham sealed the game with an empty net goal with 10 seconds left in regulation.

Attendance: 5,043

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

First Period

SBY 0 - KIT 1 - GWG

15:05 Tanner Lam (6) - Cameron Arquette, Cameron Reid

Second Period

SBY 0 - KIT 2

19:44 Jack LaBrash (2) - Jakub Chromiak, Cameron Reid

Third Period

SBY 0 - KIT 3 - ENG

19:50 Jack Pridham (8) - Cameron Arquette

The Numbers Game:

Shots: SBY 19 - KIT 27

Power play: SBY 0/5 - KIT 0/3

FO%: SBY 61% - KIT 39%

The Starting Goalies:

Karsen Chartier (SBY) - 24/26 Saves, Two Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 19/19 Saves, Zero Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers will face the second half of this back-to-back Saturday evening for a matchup with the Brampton Steelheads. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m. at the CAA Centre.

The Rangers return to The Aud on Friday, November 7th where Peter DeBoer will be the inducted as the first person to join the Kitchener Rangers Level of Legacy. A full pre-game ceremony will take place, so you won't want to miss it! Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.