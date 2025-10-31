Generals Add Dr. Cassidy Preston as Mental Performance Coach
Published on October 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have partnered with Dr. Cassidy Preston to be the team's Mental Performance Coach.
Dr. Preston, a former hockey player himself, has worked with a number of professional athletes. He will work with the Generals' players on the mental side of the game, a part of hockey that is quickly evolving.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with the Oshawa Generals," said Dr. Preston. "Junior hockey can be a challenging time for players as they rise through the ranks. So, I'm excited to start working with the players and being a resource for their mental performance and overall well-being."
The Generals are thrilled to have Dr. Preston join the team, as this provides another important resource to our players as we continue to bring the highest-level offerings to our team.
"Cassidy is a Mental Performance Coach for professional athletes and high-performers like surgeons, hedge fund managers, and CEO's. The challenges he faced as an elite hockey player created a passion for finding a better way to work on the mental game. He has dedicated his life to helping his clients use practical and personalized strategies that deliver repeatable and reliable results."
