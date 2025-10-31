Generals Add Dr. Cassidy Preston as Mental Performance Coach

Published on October 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have partnered with Dr. Cassidy Preston to be the team's Mental Performance Coach.

Dr. Preston, a former hockey player himself, has worked with a number of professional athletes. He will work with the Generals' players on the mental side of the game, a part of hockey that is quickly evolving.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with the Oshawa Generals," said Dr. Preston. "Junior hockey can be a challenging time for players as they rise through the ranks. So, I'm excited to start working with the players and being a resource for their mental performance and overall well-being."

The Generals are thrilled to have Dr. Preston join the team, as this provides another important resource to our players as we continue to bring the highest-level offerings to our team.

"Cassidy is a Mental Performance Coach for professional athletes and high-performers like surgeons, hedge fund managers, and CEO's. The challenges he faced as an elite hockey player created a passion for finding a better way to work on the mental game. He has dedicated his life to helping his clients use practical and personalized strategies that deliver repeatable and reliable results."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.