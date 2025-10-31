OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month for October

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Academic Players of the Month for October, recognizing dedication to excellence in the classroom in the opening month of the season.

East Division - Aiden O'Donnell (Oshawa Generals)

Newly acquired Oshawa Generals forward Aiden O'Donnell is the OHL East Division Academic Player of the Month for October, achieving a 95% grade in his Grade 12 University-level Advanced Functions program, in addition to an 86% average in Grade 12 University-level English.

"Aiden has proven to be an outstanding student," said Maureen Alfano, who served as O'Donnell's Academic Advisor over the past two seasons in Brantford. "He manages his academic responsibilities with quiet confidence, consistently excelling in all of his courses. Calm and focused, he stays on top of his assignments, meets deadlines, and demonstrates a strong commitment to his education. We are incredibly proud of his academic efforts and accomplishments."

O'Donnell was acquired by the Generals in a trade announced Thursday. The 17-year-old from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia has eight points (4-4--8) through his first 14 games of the season after recording 17 points (7-10--17) over 58 games as a rookie in 2024-25. The Bulldogs selected O'Donnell with the 14th overall pick of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He was included as a B-rated prospect by NHL Central Scouting on their preliminary players to watch list released on Oct. 20th.

Central Division - Cole Emerton (Barrie Colts)

Barrie Colts defenceman Cole Emerton is the OHL Central Division Academic Player of the Month for October, registering an average above 90% in four Grade 12 University-level courses including Data, Functions, Biology and High Performance.

"Cole is a very diligent student who takes his education very seriously," said Colts Academic Advisor Brent Preston. "His teachers say he's an exemplary student who works extremely hard."

An 18-year-old defenceman from Oro-Medonte, just outside of Barrie, Emerton is off to a strong start in his first OHL season, recording nine assists over 15 games. The 5-foot-11, 183Ib. blueliner was the Colts' third round (50th overall) pick in 2024 from the GTHL champion Vaughan Kings AAA program. He recorded 25 points (10-15--25) over 50 games with the OJHL's Toronto Patriots in 2024-25.

Midwest Division - Lucas Ambrosio (Erie Otters)

Erie Otters defenceman Lucas Ambrosio is the OHL Midwest Division Academic Player of the Month for October, posting a 92.6% average in Grade 12 Sports Analytics, as well as an 81.5% mark in World Religions. He's also produced strong results in a Math Data Management course.

"Lucas has shown tremendous initiative throughout the month, getting off to a fantastic start academically," said Otters Assistant General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve. "He has put in a lot of work on his courses since the beginning of the season. We are very proud of Lucas' continued accomplishments in the classroom, in the community and on the ice."

A 6-foot-4, 194Ib. left-shot defenceman from Oakville, ON, the 17-year-old Ambrosio has three assists through his first 16 games of the season. He started his OHL career with 13 points (4-9--13) over 52 games in 2024-25 after being selected by Erie in the second round (25th overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. Ambrosio was listed as a B-rated prospect on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list released earlier this month.

West Division - Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Flint Firebirds goaltender Mason Vaccari is the OHL West Division Academic Player of the Month for October, achieving a 95% in a University Microeconomics course through Nipissing University.

"Mason is a hard-working student athlete with excellent time management skills, a positive attitude, and a goal-oriented growth mindset," said Firebirds Academic Advisor Michelle Horning. "We are extremely proud of his accomplishments so far this season, both on and off the ice."

Vaccari is off to a successful start to his overage season, going 7-2-1-0 with a 2.66 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and two shutouts through 10 games. The 20-year-old from Mississauga, ON was acquired by Flint over the summer following three seasons in Kingston. He's compiled a career record of 56-47-5-3 with a 3.38 goals-against average and .890 save percentage with three shutouts over 123 regular season contests. Originally Kingston's fourth round (61st overall) pick in 2021, Vaccari earned OHL and CHL Humanitarian of the Year honours in 2024 through his work with Mason's Miracles benefitting the Kingston Health Sciences Centre pediatric wing. He attended rookie camp with the Columbus Blue Jackets this past September, representing them at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, NY.







