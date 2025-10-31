Rangers Go Hunting for Wolves on Halloween Night at the Aud

Published on October 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - After, taking five of a possible six points last weekend, the Kitchener Rangers kick off their Halloweekend with a home game against the Sudbury Wolves on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Tonight marks the beginning of a new season series between the Kitchener Rangers and Sudbury Wolves. Last year, Kitchener came out on top in two games, winning one in regulation and the other in overtime. Over the past five years, the teams have split their meetings evenly, playing three times in Kitchener and three in Sudbury, with the Rangers holding the advantage at 4-2-0-0 during that stretch. Their most recent clash came on December 29th, when Kitchener edged Sudbury 3-2. Ellis Haeden opened the scoring for the Rangers, while Cameron Reid and Luca Romano each picked up key assists on the other two goals. For the Wolves, Chase Coughlan and Nathan Villeneuve found the back of the net in the loss.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (9-3-2-0)

The Kitchener Rangers rank fourth in the Western Conference standings with 20 points and an opportunity to jump back into second place with a win tonight. The Rangers earned five out of a possible six points over their three-in-three weekend. Most recently the Rangers skated to a 3-1 win over North Bay. Luca Romano led the charge with a two-goal performance, opening the scoring early in the second period and adding another later in the game. Captain Cameron Reid notched his first goal of the season while extending his impressive point streak to six games, collecting at least one point in every matchup during that span. Christian Humphreys added two assists, bringing his season total to an impressive 18 points, and has now earned two or more points in three straight games.

Christian Kirsch stood tall, earning his seventh win of the year with a 29-save performance on 30 shots.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE WOLVES (4-9-1-0)

The Sudbury Wolves sit tenth in the Eastern Conference standings with nine points in 14 games. Their most recent matchup on October 29th saw them fall 8-2 to the Soo Greyhounds. The Greyhounds took an early lead in the game, scoring three times in the first period, adding four more in the second, and sealing the win with another in the third. Sudbury managed to answer with two goals, both coming from Kieron Walton (9G, 8A), who leads the team with 17 points. Nathan Villeneuve (3G, 12A) contributed assists on both Walton's tallies, earning a spot behind him in the team standings with 15 points.

Kieron Walton is amongst the league leaders in points this season nine goals and eight assists (17 points) in just nine games played. That ranks him eighth overall across all skaters in the OHL, and his 1.89 points per game ranks fifth highest in the league.

Drafted Wolves:

The Sudbury wolves feature five NHL prospects on their roster. Artem Gonchar (New York Rangers) and Jan Chovan (Los Angeles Kings) were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, while Kieron Walton (Winnipeg Jets) and Nathan Villeneuve (Seattle Kraken) were chosen in 2024. Alex Pharand (Chicago Blackhawks) earned his selection in 2023.

Rangers Reach:

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Sudbury Wolves will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers will face the second half of this back-to-back Saturday evening for a matchup with the Brampton Steelheads. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m. at the CAA Centre.







