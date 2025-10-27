World Juniors Pre-Tournament Games Coming to Southwestern Ontario in December

Published on October 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







KITCHENER & LONDON, Ontario - The Kitchener Rangers and London Knights have jointly announced that they will each host a pre-tournament game between Canada and Sweden in advance of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship this December.

The two teams will face each other at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Dec. 17, and again at London's Canada Life Place on Dec. 20, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT for both games.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome two great hockey nations to the City of Kitchener," said City of Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. "Hosting world-class talent in one of the most historic and iconic arenas in the Canadian Hockey League is a true honour for our community and we look forward to giving our fans a chance to witness the future stars of the game up close, while showcasing our great city."

"I'm thrilled to welcome fans for this exciting World Junior Exhibition game, featuring two of the tournament's top teams right here in London," said City of London Mayor Josh Morgan. "London is a proud hockey city, home to the Memorial Cup champion London Knights, and hosting this event is a tremendous boost for our community, tourism industry, and local businesses. We're excited to host another world-class event here at Canada Life Place and highlight all that London has to offer."

Canada's National Junior Team will begin the road to the World Juniors in Niagara Falls, where the Gale Centre will play host for training camp, Dec. 12-22. Canada will conclude the pre-tournament portion of its schedule on Dec. 23 against Denmark at Mankato Civic Centre in Mankato, Minnesota.

"The Aud has hosted many unforgettable games throughout its history and the matchup between Canada and Sweden in December will be no exception," said Joe Birch, chief operating officer and governor of the Kitchener Rangers. "We cannot wait to show fans across the country and around the world the passion that our community has for hockey and ultimately help the two teams prepare to compete at the World Juniors."

"It is an honour to host this pre-tournament game and provide our fans an incredible opportunity to see some of the best junior hockey players in the world compete at Canada Life Place," said London Knights general manager Mark Hunter. "We know that our community will come together to put on a first-class event and provide a special send-off for Canadian players and staff as they play their last game before travelling to Minnesota."

Individual game tickets start at $40 (plus applicable fees and taxes). Tickets will go on sale to the public on Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. MT/1 p.m. ET; visit HockeyCanada.ca/Tickets to secure your seats.

As the official Canadian broadcast partners of the IIHF World Junior Championship, TSN and RDS will broadcast all three of Canada's pre-tournament games; please check local listings for details.







