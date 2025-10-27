Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Jaakko Wycisk

Published on October 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Your Manchu Wok Player of the Week is 2nd overall pick, Jaakko Wycisk.

Jaakko's Manchu Wok 3-item combo of choice includes the BBQ Pork Bowl, Chicken Noodle Soup, and Orange Chicken.

Jaakko currently sits second in team scoring with points, tied with Carter Stevens for goals, and tied with Charlie Paquette and Ethan Miedema for second in assists. Jaakko had a three point night on Friday October 24th registering 1 goal and 2 assists, going +2. On Sunday, October 26th he added an assist, to tally 4 points through 2 games before departing for the U17 World Hockey Challenge with Hockey Canada.

