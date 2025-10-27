OHL Announces Start Time Changes for Games on October 29

Published on October 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - With the Toronto Blue Jays competing in the World Series, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has announced the following start time changes for regular season games on Wednesday, October 29th:

Barrie Colts at Brantford Bulldogs, 6:00pm (was 7:00pm)

Soo Greyhounds at Sudbury Wolves, 6:00pm (was 7:00pm)







