OHL Announces Start Time Changes for Games on October 29
Published on October 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO - With the Toronto Blue Jays competing in the World Series, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has announced the following start time changes for regular season games on Wednesday, October 29th:
Barrie Colts at Brantford Bulldogs, 6:00pm (was 7:00pm)
Soo Greyhounds at Sudbury Wolves, 6:00pm (was 7:00pm)
Check out the Ontario Hockey League Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2025
- OHL Announces Start Time Changes for Games on October 29 - OHL
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for October 20-26, 2025 - OHL
- Jaakko Wycisk Named OHL Rookie of the Week - Guelph Storm
- Spirit Prospect Gensen Geldart Named GOHL Prospect of the Week - Saginaw Spirit
- Edgar Breaks Through, Beaudoin Clinches OT - Barrie Colts
- Retro Wednesday Battle with the Greyhounds - Sudbury Wolves
- Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Jaakko Wycisk - Guelph Storm
- World Juniors Pre-Tournament Games Coming to Southwestern Ontario in December - Kitchener Rangers
- World Juniors Pre-Tournament Games Coming to Southwestern Ontario in December - London Knights
- World Juniors Pre-Tournament Games Coming to Southwestern Ontario in December - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.