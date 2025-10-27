Spirit Prospect Gensen Geldart Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Published on October 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Saginaw Spirit prospect Gensen Geldart of the Chatham Maroons is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, recording three goals, one assist and four points over a pair of victories.

Geldart lit the lamp for a hat-trick in Thursday's 6-2 Maroons road win over the Sarnia Legionnaires, finding the back of the net in the first, second and third periods. He was back on the scoresheet with an assist on Sunday, helping Chatham defeat the visiting LaSalle Vipers 6-3.

A 16-year-old from Toronto, Geldart spent last season with the GTHL's Vaughan Kings, recording seven points (1-6-7) over four games at the 2025 OHL Cup. The 6-foot-1, 173Ib. forward has 10 points (4-6-10) through 14 games with Chatham and was chosen by the Spirit with their fourth round (75th overall) pick last spring. He won an OHL Cup silver medal as an underage player with Vaughan in 2024.

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)







