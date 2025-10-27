Zhilkin Notches Hat Trick, Shootout Winner in Thrilling Victory at Windsor

Published on October 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit left wing Dimian Zhilkin

(Saginaw Spirit) Saginaw Spirit left wing Dimian Zhilkin(Saginaw Spirit)

Windsor, Ont. - In a comeback effort fueled by a Dima Zhilkin hat-trick, the Saginaw Spirit took a 6-5 shootout win against the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday, October 26th at the WFCU Centre. With the win, the Spirit swept their three-in-three weekend.

The first period began with stop-and-go action, marked by plenty of physicality. Five minutes in, Cole Davis entered the zone, receiving a cross-ice pass from Beksultan Makysh and firing a shot past the blocker of Kaleb Papineau to put the Spitfires on the board first.

During 4-on-4 play, Jack Nesbitt was denied on a diving save by Papineau, but Conor Walton corralled the puck and sent it to Liam Greentree at the top of the zone to put the Spitfires up 2-0.

The action wasn't done there when the Spirit found a response on the power play. Egor Barabanov got the puck in the slot from Nikita Klepov and hammered it past Michael Newlove to put the Spirit on the board before the period ended. Levi Harper was credited with the secondary assist, marking three straight games with points for the blueliner.

After 1: SAG: 1 - WSR: 2 (Total Shots: 6 - 8)

Papineau had some big saves to open up the period to keep the Spitfires out of the net. However, halfway through the period, Ethan Belchetz used his size and speed to bring the puck into the zone, skate through defenders, and score his 11th of the season.

Just after, a cross-checking penalty on Windsor gave the Spirit an opportunity on the power play, but Sima was charged with a high-sticking penalty, and the momentum shifted. On the power play, Carson Woodall fired a shot from the top of the zone, and Ethan Belchetz was there to poke it in the back door for his second of the day. Woodall's assist was his second of the day and 20th of the season.

Two back-to-back penalties for the Spitfires at the end of the period gave the Spirit some life before heading to intermission. Dima Zhilkin sent the puck towards the net, looking to set up Sebastian Gervais, but found the back of the net himself. Harper and Barabanov both picked up their second points of the night with the assists.

After 2: SAG: 2 - WSR: 4 (2nd period shots: 11 - 5 Total shots: 17 - 13)

Halfway through the third period, the Spirit came in on the rush and crashed the net. Xander Velliaris was able to hop on the puck and poke it past Newlove to make it a one-goal game.

Just minutes later, the Spitfires were called for their fourth straight penalty to give the Spirit a chance on the power play. However, similar to the second period, a penalty on Zhilkin gave the Spitfires a chance on the power play, where Greentree scored his second of the night.

Zhilkin quickly found an answer, bringing the puck in from the neutral zone and sending it behind Newlove for his second of the night to once again make it a one-goal game. Two minutes left in the game, the Spirit pulled Papineau for the extra skater. The top line entering the zone, Barabanov and Klepov set up a passing sequence to feed Zhilkin, who secured his first career hat trick to tie the game.

After 3: SAG: 5 - WSR: 5 (3rd period shots 7 - 10, Total shots 24 - 23)

The game could not be decided in overtime and headed to the shootout for the third time this season. Overtime wouldn't be enough, and the game would head to the shootout, where Klepov and Zhilkin secured the comeback win and the Spirit's third straight win. Kaleb Papineau, with a big stop on Ethan Belchtez in the shootout, was successful in helping the Spirit to a victory.

Final: SAG: 6 - 2 WSR: (OT shots 2 - 0, Total shots 26 - 23)

Powerplays SAG 2/6 WSR 2/3

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (18 saves, 23 shots), WSR Michael Newlove (21 saves, 26 shots)

The Spirit will be back in action on Thursday, October 30th, to host the fourth game of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup against the Flint Firebirds at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.