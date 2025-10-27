Storm Edge Ottawa

Published on October 26, 2025

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm defeat the 67's with a score of 4-3.

Noah Jenken earned first star honours registering a goal and an assist, including today's game winner goal. Captain Charlie Paquette had a 2 point game, while Zach Jovanovski made 34 saves, posting a 3.00 goals against average and a 0.919 save percentage to improve his record to 5-3-1-0.

Attendance and 50/50...

Thank you Storm fans for being a part of our 4,467-person crowd at today's game. The winning 50/50 number was H-9079289 and the jackpot was $4,770.00 in support of Torchlight Services.

Up Next...

The Storm have a Thursday night date with the Erie Otters, before returning home for another Sunday at the Sleeman Centre. Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.

Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at Montana's to cheer on the team as the puck drops in Erie on Thursday, October 30th. Plus the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions! Book directly through Montana's by calling in and asking to be sat in the Storm Watch section, at (519)-766-1549.

Upcoming Home Games...

Sunday, November 2nd 2025 - Sarnia Sting @ Guelph Storm - 2:07pm

Wednesday, November 5th 2025 - London Knights @Guelph Storm - 6:36pm

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2025

