Generals Close out Weekend Series with Bulldogs at Home

October 26, 2025

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return to the TCC to wrap up their back-to-back set with the Brantford Bulldogs this weekend.

The first game in Brantford yesterday went the Bulldogs' way with a 3-1 final. It was a surprisingly defensive battle between two teams known for offense, but the Generals were on the opposite side of the spectrum thanks to some terrific goaltending from David Egorov.

Egorov will get the night off, as will Jaden Cholette for the Gens as Isaac Gravelle is expected to go head-to-head with Ryerson Leenders between the pipes tonight. Leenders is coming off a 39-save performance in Sarnia Friday night, a game in which the Bulldogs also took 3-1.

Playing just their fifth game at Tribute Communities Centre on the young season, Oshawa hopes to pick up where they left off after last week's home ice victory against Peterborough, where they tallied six in a wild matchup.

With seven points in his last five games, including five goals, look for Owen Griffin to lead the offensive attack for the Generals. In his third season with Oshawa, the Blue Jackets' prospect has been known for his distinct offensive abilities but has become a key defender in critical situations for the Gens thanks to his on-ice awareness.

On the Bulldogs' side, watch out for Adam Benak, who leads the team in points with 20 after coming overseas from Czechia this past off-season. A prospect of the Minnesota Wild, Benak is known to be a creative playmaker with his sharp passing abilities and is also a defensively sound centreman.

Opening face-off is set for 6:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







