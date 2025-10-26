Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Windsor Spitfires

Published on October 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Spirit (4-4-3-2) finish up a three-game weekend on the road, facing the Western Conference-leading Windsor Spitfires (12-2-1-0) at the WFCU Centre on Sunday, October 26th.

Today's Game:

Puck drop is at 4:05 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

A hat trick from Jacob Cloutier propelled the Spirit to a 4-2 win on Saturday against the Owen Sound Attack. That marked Cloutier's first career hat trick and gave him a total nine points on the season. Stepan Shurygin made a career-high 40 saves on 42 shots as the Spirit picked up their first set of consecutive wins this season.

The Spitfires took a 4-3 win in a shootout vs the Attack on Friday night at home. Cole Davis would be the undeniable first star of this game, scoring his 100th OHL point on the goal that would send the game to overtime, and securing the shootout win for Windsor. Joey Costanzo put up 30 saves on 33 shots and kept the Attack out of the net in the shootout.

This Season:

This will be the first of eight meetings between the Spirit and the Spitfires this season. The teams did meet preseason, where the Spitfires took a 7-3 win over the Spirit in Chatham. Last season, the Spirit held a 4-3-1-0 record against the Spitfires.

Players to Watch:

Carson Harmer has contributed in both games over the weekend, with a goal on Friday and two assists on Saturday. Levi Harper has also been a key contributor to the Spirit in this three-game stretch with a goal and an assist over the weekend. Harper continues to lead OHL rookie defensemen with 5G-7A--12P in 13 games. The top line of Egor Barabanov, Nikita Klepov and Dima Zhilkin has been reunited and a key factor for the Spirit, combining for a total 50 combined points. Klepov tied with four other players for the OHL point lead with 20 (9G-11A).

Windsor defenseman Carson Woodall is tied with Klepov for the league lead with 20 points. He leads the league with 18 assists and is one of the top defensemen across the league, while generating multiple scoring opportunities for his team. Woodall is currently on an 11-game point streak. Joey Costanzo and Michael Newlove have shared the net all season and are 1st and 2nd in the league, respectively, for goals against average - Costanzo with a 1.66 GAA and Newlove with a 1.99 GAA.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG), Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Windsor's NHL Drafted Players: AJ Spellacy (CHI), Liam Greentree (LA), Jack Nesbitt (PHI)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.