Petes Fall to Wolves to Wrap up Northern Road Trip
Published on October 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Sudbury, ON) - On Sunday, October 26, the Peterborough Petes were in Sudbury to wrap up their three game northern road trip with a matinee matchup against the Sudbury Wolves. The Wolves won the game by a score of 8-2.
Gerry DiCunzolo scored his first OHL goal in the game, while Adam Levac added a short handed goal. Braydon McCallum and Matthew Perreault each had an assist in the game.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Sudbury Goal (:37) - Artem Gonchar (1), Unassisted
Sudbury Goal (5:39) PP - Alex Pharand (2), Assists - Kieron Walton (6), Nathan Villeneuve (8)
Second Period:
Sudbury Goal (1:17) PP - Kieron Walton (6), Assists - Nathan Villeneuve (9), Luca Blonda (4)
Sudbury Goal (2:25) PP - Nathan Villeneuve (3), Assists - Luca Blonda (5), Kieron Walton (7)
Peterborough Goal (11:50) - Gerry DiCunzolo (1 - first OHL goal), Assist - Braydon McCallum (6), Matthew Perreault (3)
Sudbury Goal (13:30) SH - Chase Coughlan (5), Assist - Ethan Dean (1)
Third Period:
Sudbury Goal (3:16) - Liam Ladds (1), Assists - Alex Pharand (6), Ethan Dean (2)
Sudbury Goal (3:56) - Chase Coughlan (6), Assists - Kieron Walton (7), Nathan Villeneuve (10)
Peterborough Goal (11:38) SH - Adam Levac (3), Unassisted
Sudbury Goal (16:32) - Kieron Walton (7), Assists - Jan Chovan (2), Alex Pharand (7)
The Petes are back in action for their Halloween game on Thursday, October 30 when they host the London Knights. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Adam Novotný vs. the Sudbury Wolves
|
Peterborough Petes surround the Sudbury Wolves
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2025
- IceDogs Sweep Three-In-Three Weekend, Climb to First in Central Division - Niagara IceDogs
- Kitchener Use Power of the Force to Defeat Battalion on Star Wars Night - Kitchener Rangers
- Generals Handed Second Straight Loss by Bulldogs - Oshawa Generals
- O'Brien & Benak Punctuate Three-In-Three in 4-1 Win over Oshawa - Brantford Bulldogs
- Firebirds Roll Attack, 6-2 - Flint Firebirds
- Attack Can't Extinguish Firebirds in 6-2 Loss - Owen Sound Attack
- Zhilkin Notches Hat Trick, Shootout Winner in Thrilling Victory at Windsor - Saginaw Spirit
- Storm Edge Ottawa - Guelph Storm
- Petes Fall to Wolves to Wrap up Northern Road Trip - Peterborough Petes
- Wednesday Wolves Game Time Changed to 6pm - Sudbury Wolves
- Rangers Welcome Battalion to the Aud for Star Wars Night - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Windsor Spitfires - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 12, Firebirds vs Attack - 4 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Close out Weekend Series with Bulldogs at Home - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories
- Petes Fall to Wolves to Wrap up Northern Road Trip
- Soto the OT Hero as Petes Win in Sault Ste. Marie
- OHL Announces New Start Time for Friday Game in Sault Ste. Marie
- Rye Stops 25 in Home Win over 67's
- Soto Scores Hat Trick, Picks up Five Points in Win over Generals