Petes Fall to Wolves to Wrap up Northern Road Trip

Published on October 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Sudbury, ON) - On Sunday, October 26, the Peterborough Petes were in Sudbury to wrap up their three game northern road trip with a matinee matchup against the Sudbury Wolves. The Wolves won the game by a score of 8-2.

Gerry DiCunzolo scored his first OHL goal in the game, while Adam Levac added a short handed goal. Braydon McCallum and Matthew Perreault each had an assist in the game.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Sudbury Goal (:37) - Artem Gonchar (1), Unassisted

Sudbury Goal (5:39) PP - Alex Pharand (2), Assists - Kieron Walton (6), Nathan Villeneuve (8)

Second Period:

Sudbury Goal (1:17) PP - Kieron Walton (6), Assists - Nathan Villeneuve (9), Luca Blonda (4)

Sudbury Goal (2:25) PP - Nathan Villeneuve (3), Assists - Luca Blonda (5), Kieron Walton (7)

Peterborough Goal (11:50) - Gerry DiCunzolo (1 - first OHL goal), Assist - Braydon McCallum (6), Matthew Perreault (3)

Sudbury Goal (13:30) SH - Chase Coughlan (5), Assist - Ethan Dean (1)

Third Period:

Sudbury Goal (3:16) - Liam Ladds (1), Assists - Alex Pharand (6), Ethan Dean (2)

Sudbury Goal (3:56) - Chase Coughlan (6), Assists - Kieron Walton (7), Nathan Villeneuve (10)

Peterborough Goal (11:38) SH - Adam Levac (3), Unassisted

Sudbury Goal (16:32) - Kieron Walton (7), Assists - Jan Chovan (2), Alex Pharand (7)

The Petes are back in action for their Halloween game on Thursday, October 30 when they host the London Knights. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

