Rangers Welcome Battalion to the Aud for Star Wars Night

Published on October 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Rangers wrap up their busy three-game weekend on Sunday night as they host the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

Live Stats 

Live Tweets 

PROMOTIONS: STAR WARS NIGHT

The Aud will transform into a galaxy far, far away as the Rangers take the ice in a battle for the ages. Fans of all ages are invited to don their favorite Star Wars costumes and join us for an epic night of hockey and intergalactic fun. With special Star Wars-themed entertainment, photo ops with characters, and more, it's the perfect blend of sports and sci-fi. May the Force be with the Rangers as they take on their rivals-this is one game you won't want to miss!

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Tonight, the Rangers host the Battalion for the first-and-only time this season. The two teams met twice last year, with Kitchener winning both games. In their last matchup on March 14th, the Rangers scored six unanswered goals to earn a 6-0 victory. Christian Humphreys opened the scoring while Tanner Lam made a huge impact in the third period, scoring three times to record a hat trick. Alexander Bilecki and Jack Pridham also added tallies of their own, securing a decisive win for the Blueshirts. Over the past five seasons, the Rangers have owned the series, taking all six meetings with the Battalion and boasting a 6-0-0-0 record.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (8-3-2-0)

The Rangers have moved up to third place in the Western Conference standings after claiming a point last night in Barrie. Luca Romano stole the spotlight, opening the scoring and adding helpers on two others. Christian Humphreys (5G, 11A) recorded another multi-point game and now has five points in his last two games. Humphreys now leads the team in points with 16.

Christian Kirsch is tied for the second most wins in the OHL for all goaltenders with six and has the fifth best goals against average at 2.38. He will look to continue his strong play on home ice after turning aside 15/16 shots on Friday night against the Firebirds.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE BATTALION (7-6-0-0)

The North Bay Battalion are off to a strong start this season, currently sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference with seven wins through 13 games. Most recently, the Battalion faced the Brampton Steelheads on October 25th, dropping the contest by a score of 2-1. Cam Warren scored North Bay's lone goal in the second period after Brampton had taken a two-goal lead. Warren (3G, 8A) sits tied with Ryder Cali (7G, 4A) for the team lead with 11 points, trailing Cali in goals. Both players are newcomers to the Battalion, playing in their OHL rookie campaigns this season. Cam Warren was the sixth overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Draft out of the Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 AAA program.

Drafted Battalion:

The Battalion have three NHL prospects on their roster: Shamar Moses (Florida Panthers) and Lirim Amidovski (Minnesota Wild), both selected in 2025, and Ethan Procyszyn (Anaheim Ducks), drafted in 2024.

Rangers Reach:

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS!

You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now!  or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

In addition to our Authentic Jersey main prize, we've added a Consolation Prize of a Special Issue RANGERS Jersey to the draw! Each Ticket purchase now has a chance to win one of TWO prizes!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game! 

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

FALL MEGA JACKPOT

Rangers Reach kicked off their first ever FALL MEGA JACKPOT Event on Saturday morning! Sales opened at 9:00 a.m. and the Jackpot draw for a Guaranteed Minimum Prize of $20,000 will take place next Friday, October 31st at 9:15 p.m.

The raffle features over $6,800 in bonus prizing to be one through early bird and consolation prizes. Full details available here.

Broadcast Coverage:

Sunday's game against the North Bay Battalion will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers hit home ice once again for a Halloween clash against the Sudbury Wolves on Friday night. It's the perfect way to celebrate Halloween with your favourite team-come out for a night of frightful fun and cheer on the Rangers as they haunt the competition! Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.