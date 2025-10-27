IceDogs Sweep Three-In-Three Weekend, Climb to First in Central Division
Published on October 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
The Niagara IceDogs capped off a perfect trio of games, sweeping their three-in-three and improving their record to 9-4-0-1.
With the weekend sweep, the IceDogs now sit first in the Central Division with 19 points, and second in the Eastern Conference behind the Brantford Bulldogs.
The IceDogs opened the weekend with a 6-3 win over the Brampton Steelheads on Friday, followed by a 4-1 victory against the Kingston Frontenacs on Saturday at the Meridian Centre. They closed out the stretch in Brampton on Sunday, defeating the Steelheads once again, 5-1.
The weekend was packed with milestones. Winnipeg Jets Prospect Kevin He tied Akil Thomas for fourth on the franchise's all-time goals list with his 96th career goal, while Reyth Smith scored his first as an IceDog since joining the team from the North Bay Battalion in the off-season.
Vancouver Canucks Prospect Riley Patterson led the charge offensively with five points (3G-2A), while He netted his first hat trick of the 2025-26 campaign. Smith added two goals of his own, and 2026 NHL Draft-Eligible Forward Ryan Roobroeck continues to shine, moving into a tie for the league lead in power-play goals with five.
Both IceDogs goaltenders came up big. Import goaltender Vladislav Yermolenko turned aside 51 of 55 shots across his two starts on Friday and Saturday, and Charlie Robertson followed up with a stellar 29-save performance on Sunday, earning second-star honours.
The IceDogs return to action this Friday, October 31st, at the Meridian Centre, hosting the Brampton Steelheads once again for their Halloween Game.
Tickets are still available for purchase at https://blocktickets.xyz/venue/niagara-icedogs-hockey-club.
