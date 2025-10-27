Kitchener Use Power of the Force to Defeat Battalion on Star Wars Night

Published on October 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers double up on the North Bay Battalion once again scoring two goals via the power play and once shorthanded to improve to 9-3-2-0 on the season. Tonight's victory gives Kitchener sole possession of second place in the Western Conference.

It was a tightly contested battle until a late second period power play sparked the offence for the Kitchener Rangers. With just one second on the clock, Luca Romano deflected home a Christian Humphreys point shot to open the scoring. Cameron Reid got his first of the season on a laser from the point, and later in third period after North Bay cut the lead to one, Luca Romano slotted his second of the game into the empty cage.

With a goal and an assist Cameron Reid extended his point streak to six games -recording nine points (1G, 8A). while also on a three-game multi point streak. Christian Humphreys is also riding a three-game multi point streak adding a pair of assists in the game tonight. Turning aside 29/30 shot attempts, Christian Kirsch was stellar again in the Ranger net earning his seventh victory of the campaign, increasing his stats to a 2.22 goals against average and 0.913 save percentage.

Attendance: 5,853

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

Second Period

NB 0 - KIT 1 - PPG

19:59 Luca Romano (5) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid

Third Period

NB 0 - KIT 2 - PPG/GWG

6:30 Cameron Reid (1) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys

NB 1 - KIT 2

12:55 Lirim Amidovski (4) - Shamar Moses

NB 1 - KIT 3 - SHG/ENG

18:43 Luca Romano (6) - Unassisted

The Numbers Game:

Shots: NB 30 - KIT 21

Power play: NB 0/4 - KIT 2/4

FO%: NB 49.2% - KIT 50.8%

The Starting Goalies:

Mike McIvor (NB) - 18/20 Saves, Two Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 29/30 Saves, One Goal Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers hit home ice once again for a Halloween clash against the Sudbury Wolves on Friday night. It's the perfect way to celebrate Halloween with your favourite team- come out for a night of frightful fun and cheer on the Rangers as they haunt the competition! Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.