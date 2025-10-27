Kitchener Use Power of the Force to Defeat Battalion on Star Wars Night
Published on October 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers double up on the North Bay Battalion once again scoring two goals via the power play and once shorthanded to improve to 9-3-2-0 on the season. Tonight's victory gives Kitchener sole possession of second place in the Western Conference.
It was a tightly contested battle until a late second period power play sparked the offence for the Kitchener Rangers. With just one second on the clock, Luca Romano deflected home a Christian Humphreys point shot to open the scoring. Cameron Reid got his first of the season on a laser from the point, and later in third period after North Bay cut the lead to one, Luca Romano slotted his second of the game into the empty cage.
With a goal and an assist Cameron Reid extended his point streak to six games -recording nine points (1G, 8A). while also on a three-game multi point streak. Christian Humphreys is also riding a three-game multi point streak adding a pair of assists in the game tonight. Turning aside 29/30 shot attempts, Christian Kirsch was stellar again in the Ranger net earning his seventh victory of the campaign, increasing his stats to a 2.22 goals against average and 0.913 save percentage.
Attendance: 5,853
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
Second Period
NB 0 - KIT 1 - PPG
19:59 Luca Romano (5) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid
Third Period
NB 0 - KIT 2 - PPG/GWG
6:30 Cameron Reid (1) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys
NB 1 - KIT 2
12:55 Lirim Amidovski (4) - Shamar Moses
NB 1 - KIT 3 - SHG/ENG
18:43 Luca Romano (6) - Unassisted
The Numbers Game:
Shots: NB 30 - KIT 21
Power play: NB 0/4 - KIT 2/4
FO%: NB 49.2% - KIT 50.8%
The Starting Goalies:
Mike McIvor (NB) - 18/20 Saves, Two Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 29/30 Saves, One Goal Against, Win
UP NEXT:
The Kitchener Rangers hit home ice once again for a Halloween clash against the Sudbury Wolves on Friday night. It's the perfect way to celebrate Halloween with your favourite team- come out for a night of frightful fun and cheer on the Rangers as they haunt the competition! Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.
