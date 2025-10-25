Rangers Score Three Unanswered to Power Past Firebirds

Published on October 24, 2025

Kitchener Rangers on game night

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers on game night(Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener, Ont. - After the teams played to a 1-1 draw through 40 minutes of play, the Rangers were able to solve the stellar play of Mason Vaccari, scoring three unanswered goals in the final period to skate away with a 4-1 victory.

Powered by a three-point night from Christian Humphreys (1G, 2A), the Pittsburgh, PA native set up fellow Pittsburgh, PA native, Avry Anstis connecting on the game-winning goal. He would also set up Cameron Arquette on the power play before icing the game with an empty net marker with under two minutes to play in the game.

Christian Kirsch was steady when called upon turning aside 15/16 shots he faced.

Attendance: 6,084

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

First Period

FLNT 0 - KIT 1

7:09 Tanner Lam (5) - Haeden Ellis, Jacob Xu

FLNT 1 - KIT 1

9:02 Jimmy Lombardi (1) - Unassisted

Third Period

FLNT 1 - KIT 2 - GWG

6:34 Avry Anstis (2) - Chrisitan Humphreys, Cameron Reid

FLNT 1 - KIT 3 - PPG

12:01 Cameron Arquette (6) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid

FLNT 1 - KIT 4 - ENG

18:19 Christian Humphreys (4) - Unassisted

The Numbers Game:

Shots: FLNT 16 - KIT 41

Power play: FLNT 0/1 - KIT 1/4

FO%: FLNT 43% - KIT 57%

The Starting Goalies:

Mason Vaccari (FLNT) - 37/40 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 15/16 Saves, One Goal Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers visit an Eastern Conference foe in the Barrie Colts for the middle game of a three-in-three weekend. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Sadlon Arena. The Rangers will then welcome the North Bay Battalion for Star Wars Night at the Aud on Sunday at 6pm.

