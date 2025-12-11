Rangers Collect a Point in Tough Road Match against the Hounds
Published on December 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers right wing Avry Anstis (right) scores while centre Luca Romano reacts
(Kitchener Rangers)
Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - Kitchener led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play, but the Soo Greyhound were awarded three power play opportunities in the final frame, scoring the equalizer with the man advantage to send the game to overtime.
Christopher Brown capped off a three-point night for the Hounds scoring the overtime winner and handing the extra point to the home side. Brown featured in all three of the Greyhounds goals on the night.
Weston Cameron equalized for the Rangers to get them on the board midway through the second period on the power play. Avry Anstis then gave the Rangers a late second period lead, scoring with 41 seconds on the clock. Christian Kirsch was strong in the Rangers goal making 30 stops.
Scoring Summary:
Second Period
KIT 0 - SOO 1
2:31 Chase Reid (14) - Christopher Brown, Jordan Charron
KIT 1 - SOO 1 - PPG
9:38 Weston Cameron (4) - Christian Humphreys, Jakub Chromiak
KIT 2 - SOO 1
19:19 Avry Anstis (5) - Luca Romano, Cameron Reid
Third Period
KIT 2 - SOO 2 - PPG
11:54 Colin Fitzgerald (7) - Christopher Brown
Overtime
KIT 2 - SOO 3 - GWG
1:21 Christopher Brown (10) - Marco Mignosa
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 22 - SOO 33
Power play: KIT 1/2 - SOO 1/3
FO%: KIT 42% - SOO 58%
The Starting Goalies:
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 30/33 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss
Landon Miller (SOO) - 20/22 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
Kitchener continue on their road trip stateside, this time travelling to Flint for a Friday night matchup with the high-flying Firebirds. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.
Images from this story
|
