Rangers Collect a Point in Tough Road Match against the Hounds

Kitchener Rangers right wing Avry Anstis (right) scores while centre Luca Romano reacts

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - Kitchener led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play, but the Soo Greyhound were awarded three power play opportunities in the final frame, scoring the equalizer with the man advantage to send the game to overtime.

Christopher Brown capped off a three-point night for the Hounds scoring the overtime winner and handing the extra point to the home side. Brown featured in all three of the Greyhounds goals on the night.

Weston Cameron equalized for the Rangers to get them on the board midway through the second period on the power play. Avry Anstis then gave the Rangers a late second period lead, scoring with 41 seconds on the clock. Christian Kirsch was strong in the Rangers goal making 30 stops.

Scoring Summary:

Second Period

KIT 0 - SOO 1

2:31 Chase Reid (14) - Christopher Brown, Jordan Charron

KIT 1 - SOO 1 - PPG

9:38 Weston Cameron (4) - Christian Humphreys, Jakub Chromiak

KIT 2 - SOO 1

19:19 Avry Anstis (5) - Luca Romano, Cameron Reid

Third Period

KIT 2 - SOO 2 - PPG

11:54 Colin Fitzgerald (7) - Christopher Brown

Overtime

KIT 2 - SOO 3 - GWG

1:21 Christopher Brown (10) - Marco Mignosa

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 22 - SOO 33

Power play: KIT 1/2 - SOO 1/3

FO%: KIT 42% - SOO 58%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 30/33 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

Landon Miller (SOO) - 20/22 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

Kitchener continue on their road trip stateside, this time travelling to Flint for a Friday night matchup with the high-flying Firebirds. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

